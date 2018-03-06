Aleksandar Mitrovic takes aim at Newcastle's style of play after netting for Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic says he enjoys playing for Fulham in the Championship more than he did last season as a Newcastle United player.

Mitrovic, on loan at Craven Cottage, has scored three goals in his last three games.

The striker – who was on the fringes at Newcastle under Rafa Benitez before he left for the capital – netted in Saturday's 2-1 win over Derby County at Pride Park.

And Mitrovic says he enjoys the attacking football played by Fulham under Serbian countryman Slavisa Jokanovic.

United won the Championship playing a counter-attacking game.

"It’s a different style we play here," said the Serbia international.

"The players enjoy the football more than last season with Newcastle, where we knew how we wanted to play. We always played on the results – that’s it.

"We always try to score more goals than the opponent. Newcastle was more tactically (set up).

"We didn’t play as much attacking football as we play now. Obviously, it worked because Newcastle were promoted last season. I hope we are promoted again with Fulham."

Mitrovic felt that Fulham – who beat Newcastle twice – were the "best team to watch" in the Championship last season.

"That’s the reason why I came here," said the 23-year-old. "The style, the players, always attacking, always trying to score one more than your opponents, always with a lot of possession.

"Last season I really followed Fulham. They were the best team to watch in the Championship. We are continuing like this.

"I really enjoy it. I want to help my team-mates get promoted this season."