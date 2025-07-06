Newcastle United's stunning new-look starting XI - according to latest transfer rumours | Lineup Builder

Newcastle United are looking to freshen up and improve their squad this summer in preparation for Champions League football.

Newcastle are yet to complete a major first team signing so far this summer but work is ongoing behind the scenes and a breakthrough is thought to be close.

Eddie Howe has stressed that the club are in a healthy PSR position after limited spending in recent transfer windows. It’s been two years since Newcastle’s last significant first-team-ready signing.

Last summer, Newcastle signed John Ruddy, William Osula, Lloyd Kelly and Odysseas Vlachodimos. Ruddy didn’t get on the pitch for Newcastle last season while Vlachodimos was limited to just 45 minutes.

Osula was used off the bench but didn’t start a Premier League match while Kelly, who was arguably Newcastle’s marquee signing of the window, started for Premier League matches before leaving to join Juventus in January.

Here, we take a look at all the latest Newcastle United transfer rumours and see what an ideal situation would look like for Howe’s side when the 2025 summer transfer window closes.

GK - James Trafford

Newcastle are in talks with Burnley over a potential deal for James Trafford. A £27million bid has been turned down but negotiations are ongoing and agreement is understood to be close.

Trafford is keen on joining Newcastle and has agreed personal terms, it’s just a case of Newcastle striking a deal with Burnley over a fee.

RB - Tino Livramento

Tino Livramento impressed at both right-back and left-back for Newcastle last season before enjoying a successful Under-21s European Championship with England. He has been linked with a move to Manchester City but The Magpies are keen to keep hold of him and value him very highly.

CB - Giorgio Scalvini

Newcastle’s interest in Marc Guehi has cooled in recent weeks but a centre-back signing is a priority, especially after losing Kelly during the winter window.

The Magpies’ ageing backline and significant fees discussed for Guehi have seen them turn to young defenders on the continent as potential signings. Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini is a player very much admired by Newcastle but there are reservations about his injury record after being limited to eight appearances last year.

At 21 and with a wealth of experience under his belt, Scalvini shows the profile of player Newcastle would ideally look to sign, even if doing a deal for this specific player could prove difficult.

CB - Sven Botman

After a very difficult couple of seasons, Botman will hope to use this summer to rest and get himself back to full fitness ahead of the new campaign. It can be easy to forget just how good the Dutchman is when he is fully fit. But Dan Burn’s form at centre-back means he faces stiff competition for a starting spot.

LB - Lewis Hall

Had Hall’s season not ended so early, he would almost certainly be in the conversation for Newcastle United’s player of the season. The 20-year-old broke into the England squad and was a consistent performer at club level before his season was ended prematurely due to a foot injury. He is expected to be back in contention for the start of the new season.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes

Last summer began with huge speculation surrounding Guimaraes’ future at the club due to a £100million release clause and Newcastle’s delicate PSR situation. Now, Guimaraes is arguably a club legend having led Newcastle to a first major domestic trophy in 70 years in his first season as captain.

CM - Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali’s return from a ban and utilisation in the No. 6 midfield role was as close to a major new signing as Newcastle got last season, but what an impact the Italian made. Tonali established himself as one of the best in his position in the Premier League and helped Newcastle turn their season from midtable mediocrity to cup success and Champions League qualification.

CM - Joelinton

Joelinton's physicality, power and versatility make him a key member of Howe’s squad. The Brazilian forms part of a midfield three regarded as one of the best in the Premier League but has also shown his ability playing out wide.

His season was cut short due to a knee injury but he is expected to be back in action this pre-season.

RW - Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga is Newcastle’s top right-wing target after the club has seemingly missed out on Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United.

The Magpies have submitted a £55million bid to Nottingham Forest and an agreement is understood to be close.

ST - Alexander Isak

Newcastle United want to build with Isak in the team, not without. Talk of a potential departure has died in recent times and Newcastle are looking to strike a new deal with him this summer.

Although his current contract at St James’ Park runs until 2028, a new contract would be a reward for a player who has scored 52 goals for the club over the last two seasons.

LW - Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon may have struggled to live up to the heights of his player of the season winning 2023/24 campaign but he was still able to contribute with nine goals, including two crucial strikes against Arsenal home and away in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The 24-year-old remains one of United’s most valuable assets who will be looking to get back to his best levels this coming season.

Substitutes

One ongoing criticism of Newcastle has been the lack of depth in Howe’s first-team squad with academy players and two goalkeepers regularly named on the bench. Champions League football will put added stress on The Magpies squad, meaning a strong bench and rotation options will be necessary.

The potential arrivals of Trafford, a centre-back and Elanga would see Nick Pope, Fabian Schar and Jacob Murphy drop to the bench. The likes of Dan Burn could also drop to the bench should Sven Botman be able to get back to his best levels and stay fit.

Lewis Miley, Kieran Trippier, William Osula and Harvey Barnes would also be options for Howe to consider. Newcastle are also looking to sign a versatile striker after missing out on Joao Pedro to Chelsea and Callum Wilson’s contract expiring.