Newcastle United are monitoring the fitness of some key players ahead of a crucial run of Premier League fixtures.

Newcastle play three games in six days as they look to continue their push for Champions League qualification. They host Manchester United at St James’ Park on Sunday before welcoming Crystal Palace on Wednesday before a trip to Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

The Magpies currently sit fifth in the Premier League table with a game in hand on the teams around them. But Eddie Howe is having to manage several fitness concerns, as well as himself, heading into Sunday’s match against Manchester United.

Howe has been ill this week with Jason Tindall taking charge on the training ground and with media duties in the Newcastle head coach’s absence. Newcastle have several players already ruled out for Sunday’s match while Anthony Gordon remains a doubt after missing the last four matches due to injury and suspension.

Here is Newcastle’s current injury list and expected return dates...

Eddie Howe - illness

The Newcastle head coach has missed training sessions this week due to illness but is expected to be in the dugout when Newcastle host Manchester United at St James’ Park on Sunday. Estimated return date = 13/04/25 v Manchester United (h)

Jamaal Lascelles - knee

Lascelles hasn’t featured for a year after suffering an ACL injury during Newcastle United’s dramatic 4-3 win over West Ham at St James’ Park. There is faint hope that he can return to action before the end of the season. Estimated return date = 25/05/25 v Everton (h)

Lewis Hall - foot

Hall had enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season at St James’ Park, but that was prematurely cut-short last month when it was revealed that he needed surgery on a foot injury. That has now been completed and Hall will sit out the remainder of the campaign as he recovers. Estimated return date = 2025/26 pre-season training

Sven Botman - knee

Botman faces a race against time to be fit before the end of the season. The Dutchman was very close to making a return to action last month, but it emerged in the final training session before the clash with Brighton that he would be forced to sit out for another eight weeks as fluid was drained from his knee.

Howe has recently provided a positive update on the defender and it is expected that he will be able to return before the end of the season. Estimated return date = 26/04/25 v Ipswich Town (h)

Anthony Gordon - hip/groin

Gordon is back from suspension, but was not included in the squad that travelled to Leicester City. He is thought to be edging towards a return, but the hip injury he suffered on international duty will need to be carefully managed. Estimated return date = 13/04/25 v Manchester United (h)

Joe Willock - concussion

Willock wasn’t included in Monday’s squad and has already been ruled out of featuring against Manchester United on Sunday. Further updates on whether he will be allowed to play against Crystal Palace are awaited. Estimated return date = 16/04/25 v Crystal Palace (h)

Alexander Isak - groin

Newcastle’s top scorer Isak has been withdrawn in each of the side’s last two matches with Howe admitting the striker is feeling the effects of a recurring groin issue. Having said that, Isak is expected to be available for Sunday’s match against Manchester United though Newcastle will continue to monitor his fitness and physical output levels closely.