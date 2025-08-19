Alexander Isak of Newcastle United looks dejected after Carlos Alcaraz of Everton scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Everton FC at St James' Park on May 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been nominated for the PFA Player’s Player of the Year for 2025.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak scored 27 goals for Newcastle last season, including the winner in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

He also helped The Magpies qualify for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scored more goals than Isak in the Premier League last season.

It’s hard to argue with the 25-year-old’s nomination for the Professional Footballers’ Association’s most prestigious award alongside Salah, Alexis MacAllister, Declan Rice, Cole Palmer and Bruno Fernandes.

But what has happened since Isak last kicked a ball in public has dominated the summer transfer narrative. As things stand, the Swede is currently on strike at Newcastle in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool.

The Reds have had a £110million bid rejected for Isak and Newcastle won’t entertain a sale without a suitable replacement in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak last featured for Newcastle in the final game of the 2024/25 season against Everton at St James’ Park which could prove to be his final appearance for the club. During pre-season he has been training alone and missed every friendly match as well as the Premier League opener against Aston Villa on Saturday, leading to a club fine.

It’s a messy situation with Newcastle supporters even having their say on the player who was hailed as a legend just a few months ago. The travelling Newcastle fans labelled Isak a ‘greedy -------’ following the 0-0 draw at Villa Park.

But where does the PFA Awards come into it all?

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Alexander Isak’s exile continues at PFA Awards

Well, the awards ceremony takes place tonight at the Manchester Opera House with big question marks over Isak’s future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being nominated for arguably the most prestigious individual award of his career, Isak is not expected to attend the gala.

BBC Sport have reported that Isak is yet to confirm his attendance, with indications that he is not planning on making an appearance at the event.

Attending the event and the media spotlight that comes with it would leave Isak in an awkward situation in the current circumstances. Especially with two Liverpool players in Salah and MacAllister expected to be in attendance.

But it’s not the first awards evening Isak has snubbed this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Isak snubs FWA Awards

Isak was named the North East Football Writers' Association (NEFWA) Player of the Year back in March, but did not attend the awards evening at Ramside Hall in County Durham.

Isak’s Newcastle teammates Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes won the award in the previous two years and attended the evening. Allan Saint-Maximin won the award in 2021 but missed the evening, instead sending a thank you message.

The awards evening took place hours after Newcastle’s FA Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park with Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe and Simon Weatherstone accepting the award on Isak’s behalf.

Newcastle’s Dan Burn was in attendance to collect the FWA Personality of the Year award , just weeks before his iconic header in the Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool.