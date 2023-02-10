Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth (5:30pm kick-off).
Newcastle will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after drawing four of their last five top flight matches. Eddie Howe’s side currently sit fourth in the table and are a club record 16 games unbeaten in the league.
But The Magpies will be without key player Bruno Guimaraes as he serves the second of his three match suspension. Full-backs Matt Targett, Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth also remain sidelined with injuries.
Alexander Isak missed last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United at St James’s Park with a concussion but is set to return this weekend.
Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list as expected return dates...
1. Alexander Isak - concussion
The Newcastle striker was withdrawn late on with a suspected concussion during Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final win. He was rested against West Ham as a result. What Howe said: ”He’s fully recovered. He didn’t feel too bad, but we had to follow the protocols.” Estimated return date: 11/02 - Bournemouth (A)
Photo: Stu Forster
2. Bruno Guimaraes - suspended
The midfielder was shown a straight red card following a VAR check during Newcastle’s 2-1 Carabao Cup semi-final win against Southampton. What Howe said: “It’s a huge blow, and it will take time to sink in for me. He’s a big player but it offers an opportunity for another player.” Estimated return date: 26/02 - Manchester United (N)
3. Javier Manquillo - knee
The right-back picked up an injury in training and has since been absent from the bench. What Howe said: “Javier picked up an injury in training, so he’ll be missing for 3-4 weeks.” Estimated return date: 04/03 - Manchester City (A)
4. Matt Targett - heel
Matt Targett succumbed to a troublesome heel issue just before the turn of the year and has had to wear a protective boot as a result. What Howe said: “I think Matt’s going to be out for a number of weeks. It’s a nasty injury. I would say the name of it, but I can’t pronounce it, but it is a nasty injury. It’ll probably be a minimum of a month, possibly more.” Estimated return date: TBC (February – March 2023)
Photo: Alex Livesey