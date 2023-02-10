4 . Matt Targett - heel

Matt Targett succumbed to a troublesome heel issue just before the turn of the year and has had to wear a protective boot as a result. What Howe said: “I think Matt’s going to be out for a number of weeks. It’s a nasty injury. I would say the name of it, but I can’t pronounce it, but it is a nasty injury. It’ll probably be a minimum of a month, possibly more.” Estimated return date: TBC (February – March 2023)

Photo: Alex Livesey