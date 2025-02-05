Newcastle United supporters have been asked to bring their scarves and the atmosphere to St James’ Park against Arsenal on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off).

Newcastle are on the cusp of another Carabao Cup final but must see out a 2-0 aggregate lead against Arsenal first. Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon scored in the win at the Emirates Stadium last month to put The Magpies in a strong position heading into the second leg.

But Newcastle’s recent displays at St James’ Park paired with Arsenal’s strong run of form, mean the tie is far from over. A sell-out crowd is expected at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening with supporters group Wor Flags issuing a message ahead of the game.

Wor Flags shared footage of Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions Leauge last season, asking supporters to try and recreate it against The Gunners.

“Another atmosphere like this needed under the lights [Wednesday] night,” the social media post read. “We all need to do our part in the stands. Get in early, twirl those scarves and make one hell of a racket. Howay the Lads! #BringYourScarf.”

Wor Flags message backed by Newcastle United stars

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes, who missed the first leg due to suspension, was quick to respond to Wor Flags’ request.

The Brazilian wrote: “We need an atmosphere like that!! We go together as always. Howay the lads.”

Wor Flags also shared a video of Guimaraes and various other Newcastle players promoting the #BringYourScarf campaign.

Isak, who has scored twice in two matches against Arsenal this season, opened the video by stating: “Hello guys, looking forward to seeing you at the semi-final - make sure you bring your scarves!”

2-0 a dangerous scoreline for Newcastle United?

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe tried to alleviate fears that his side’s 2-0 leave was a ‘dangerous’ one headinig into the second leg.

He said: “I think the 2-0 scoreline in itself, would we want to be in this position? Yes. Is it a dangerous scoreline? Well, it's only dangerous if you don't perform, so for me the message is we have to perform, we have to be ourselves, all the good things about Newcastle when we're playing well, that's the challenge, and I think if we are, then hopefully everything else takes care of itself.

“So, focusing too much on the scoreline and the dynamics of that I don't think is healthy for the brain, so just think a clear head, let's attack the game in our way.

“I think supporters, and anyone connected with Newcastle, there will be a range of emotions. You have to channel those feelings.

“What I have tried to do with players is to channel those thoughts into excitement. It is a game you want to be involved in I don't think we want to look at it in any other way. What an opportunity for us.

“And I am not necessarily talking about the scoreline leading into the game, I am talking about the game itself. It is a game we are going to try to win and I think that is the best way to attack the game,

“Look at it purely as a one-game opportunity to get to a cup final."