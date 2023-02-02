Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list and expected return dates ahead of the Premier League match against West Ham United.
Newcastle host The Hammers at St James’s Park on Saturday evening (5:30pm kick-off) looking to build on their positive result against Southampton on Tuesday which saw Eddie Howe’s side confirm their place in the Carabao Cup final.
The Magpies have a few injury and suspension issues to deal with following the game after Alexander Isak was withdrawn as a concussion substitute and Bruno Guimaraes was shown a straight red card in the closing stages. Howe also confirmed right-back Javier Manquillo is facing a spell on the sidelines following a training ground injury.
While Newcastle are set to have several players missing this weekend, they are expected to welcome new January signings Anthony Gordon and Harrison Ashby to the matchday squad. Gordon arrived from Everton for £40million while Ashby was a deadline day addition from West Ham for £3million including add-ons.
Ashby could be named on the bench against his former club this Saturday alongside Gordon.
Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list and estimated return dates...
1. Bruno Guimaraes - suspended
The midfielder was shown a straight red card following a VAR check during Newcastle’s 2-1 Carabao Cup semi-final win against Southampton on Tuesday. What Howe said: “It’s a huge blow, and it will take time to sink in for me. He’s a big player but it offers an opportunity for another player.” Estimated return date: 26/02 - Manchester United (N)
2. Alexander Isak - concussion
The Newcastle striker was withdrawn late on with a suspected concussion during Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final win. He may now be rested as a result. What Howe said: “He felt a big groggy taking the ball to his head. I don’t know how bad that is, and I don’t know the concussions protocols.” Estimated return date: 11/02 - Bournemouth (A)
Photo: Stu Forster
3. Javier Manquillo - unknown injury
The right-back picked up a nondescript injury in training and missed out on a place on the bench against Southampton. What Howe said: “Javier picked up an injury in training, so he’ll be missing for 3-4 weeks.” Estimated return date: 04/03 - Manchester City (A)
4. Matt Targett - heel
Matt Targett succumbed to a troublesome heel issue just before the turn of the year and has had to wear a protective boot as a result. What Howe said: “I think Matt’s going to be out for a number of weeks. It’s a nasty injury. I would say the name of it, but I can’t pronounce it, but it is a nasty injury. It’ll probably be a minimum of a month, possibly more.” Estimated return date: TBC (February – March 2023)
Photo: Alex Livesey