Newcastle United travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in their penultimate game of the Premier League season (8pm kick-off).

Newcastle sit sixth in the Premier League table, three points ahead of Man United in eighth. Due to The Magpies’ significantly superior goal difference, a result at Old Trafford would effectively guarantee finishing above Manchester United for the first time in the Premier League era.

It would also help Newcastle’s push for European qualification as they currently sit level on points with Chelsea in seventh. A top-six finish would guarantee European football whereas seventh place would only grant Conference League qualification should Manchester City win the FA Cup or Manchester United finish sixth.

Both sides head into the game with various injury concerns. Newcastle were without Callum Wilson during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion due to illness while top scorer Alexander Isak was withdrawn from the game.

Both Wilson and Isak missed training on Monday and will be subject to late fitness tests ahead of the match at Old Trafford.

“We'll see, we haven't seen Callum yet,” Howe said on whether Wilson will be involved. “We'll see if he's available to train today. If not, he'll be available for Brentford.”

On Isak, Howe added: “It was illness but I don't think it's a serious illness. He didn't train [Monday] but we'll see if he trains today. Fingers crossed he will.

“He wasn't feeling 100% and I think you could see that. We knew on Friday that he was slightly under the weather.”

In defence, Fabian Schar has missed the last two Premier League matches with a hamstring injury.

“He’s working his way back,” Howe told The Gazette. “He’s in a mix at the moment between training and being with the medical staff. He’s making good progress from his hamstring problem so we’ll wait and see if he’s available.”

