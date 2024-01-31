Newcastle United were dealt yet another injury blow on Tuesday night as Alexander Isak was forced off with a groin injury at Aston Villa.

The Magpies won the match 3-1 but Isak's injury meant Eddie Howe's side had to play the majority of the match without a recognised striker on the pitch. Anthony Gordon shifted into the role in the second half with Miguel Almiron replacing Isak.

As a result, Newcastle will be hoping to have Callum Wilson back from injury against Luton Town this weekend. The striker has missed the last four matches with a calf issue but is understood to be close to a return.

Harvey Barnes is also pushing to be involved after more than four months out with a foot injury. The winger is back training and is the 'closest' player to a return, according to Eddie Howe.

Reflecting on his side's injury situation, Howe said: "Our luck has been out all season with injuries, it's just been a catalogue. As soon as we get someone kind of strength something happens and we lose that strength.

"It was just nice that we had Miggy [Almiron] to bring on the pitch today when Alex got injured. Miggy was only 50% fit really due to his illness and I thought he did brilliantly to play as well as he did despite not feeling well.

"Let's see when Callum is going to come back. I'm just really pleased with the whole group."

He added: "There's players close. Harvey Barnes would be the closest, Callum has been doing well but we haven't seen him training yet. The other players are a bit behind them."

Here is Newcastle United's current injury/unavailable list and expected return dates...

1 . Harvey Barnes (foot) Barnes picked up a foot injury against Sheffield United in September and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He was initially expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the ‘unusual’ injury didn’t require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for 'a number of months'. It is now over four months since his injury and Howe has since confirmed the winger has suffered another set-back which will rule him out for at least another month. 'Four to five weeks' was Eddie Howe's latest prognosis in mid December. Barnes has now returned to training and is in contention for the weekend. Expected return: Luton Town (H) - 03/02 Photo Sales

2 . Callum Wilson (calf) Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be too serious with the match at Aston Villa outlined as a potential return date. Wilson missed the trip to Villa Park but could make his return this weekend. Expected return date: Luton Town (H) - 03/02 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3 . Jamaal Lascelles (calf) Lascelles missed training and didn't travel to Fulham in the FA Cup due to a calf issue. Eddie Howe stressed the injury was not serious. Expected return: Luton Town (H) - 03/02 Photo Sales