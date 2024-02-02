Newcastle United are hoping for some injury boosts as they prepare to host Luton Town at St James' Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
The Magpies were dealt a fresh blow during Tuesday's 3-1 win at Aston Villa with Alexander Isak forced off with a groin issue. But Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall wouldn't rule the striker out for this weekend's match, stating he has 'a chance' of being involved.
Other players who have a chance include Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Jamaal Lascelles - though it's unlikely Newcastle will see all of those players back. Wilson and Barnes are understood to be the closest ahead of training on Friday with further assessments taking place ahead of the Luton match.
Newcastle go into the game on the back of consecutive wins against Fulham in the FA Cup and Villa on Tuesday night. The Magpies were the first away side to win at Villa Park in almost a year as they dismantled Unai Emery's side for the second time this season courtesy of a Fabian Schar brace and Alex Moreno own goal.
United still have several longer-term injury issues to manage moving forward with Elliot Anderson, Nick Pope and Joelinton still recovering while Sandro Tonali remains banned until August but continues to train with the first team.
1. Harvey Barnes (foot)
Barnes picked up a foot injury against Sheffield United in September and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He was initially expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the ‘unusual’ injury didn’t require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for 'a number of months'. It is now over four months since his injury and Howe has since confirmed the winger has suffered another set-back which will rule him out for at least another month. 'Four to five weeks' was Eddie Howe's latest prognosis in mid December. Barnes has now returned to training and is in contention for the weekend. Expected return: Luton Town (H) - 03/02
2. Callum Wilson (calf)
Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be too serious with the match at Aston Villa outlined as a potential return date. Wilson missed the trip to Villa Park but could make his return this weekend. Expected return date: Luton Town (H) - 03/02 Photo: Alex Pantling
3. Jamaal Lascelles (calf)
Lascelles missed training and didn't travel to Fulham in the FA Cup due to a calf issue. Eddie Howe stressed the injury was not serious. He is in contention for the weekend. Expected return: Nottingham Forest (A) - 10/02
4. Joe Willock (Achilles)
Willock has reaggravated an Achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea in November. Howe described the setback as a ‘massive blow’ and has since been ruled out for the past two months. He is close to a return. Expected return: Nottingham Forest (A) - 10/02