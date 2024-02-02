1 . Harvey Barnes (foot)

Barnes picked up a foot injury against Sheffield United in September and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He was initially expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the ‘unusual’ injury didn’t require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for 'a number of months'. It is now over four months since his injury and Howe has since confirmed the winger has suffered another set-back which will rule him out for at least another month. 'Four to five weeks' was Eddie Howe's latest prognosis in mid December. Barnes has now returned to training and is in contention for the weekend. Expected return: Luton Town (H) - 03/02