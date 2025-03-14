Alexander Isak is looking to create his own history at Newcastle United heading into Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

It will be Isak’s 100th game for Newcasatle since his club record £63million move from Real Sociedad in 2022. In that time the Swede has scored 57 goals and heads into Sunday’s match as one of the highest rated strikers in world football.

But his form at Newcastle has also attracted external attention with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal heavily linked with a move for the forward. Isak remains contracted at St James’ Park until June 2028 and has no release clause in his contract.

A potential new deal will be looked at in the summer, but Isak confirmed that no talks have taken place with Newcastle at this stage.

“I'm not really thinking about the summer,” Isak admitted. “But yeah, that [contract] will probably be a talking point once the season's finished. We'll really see, but no talks have been held yet.”

Isak has become Newcastle’s second-highest Premier League scorer behind Alan Shearer in two-and-a-half seasons at the club.

“I didn't have too much knowledge [about past strikers], but my football knowledge in general is pretty bad,” Isak admitted and Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes confirmed. “Obviously, Demba Ba, Papiss Cisse, that's kind of where my knowledge stopped.

“I think you find out quite quickly about the greats and about the history of the club. I'm trying to create my own history. I'm happy with what I've done so far, but I'm always just looking forward.”

At 25-years-old, Isak is entering the prime of his career as a striker and admitted he has ‘high ambitions’ in terms of what he wants to achieve.

When asked if Newcastle could meet those ambitions, Isak responded: “I mean, that's why I came here. I've said many times I don't really look too much or think too much about my future.

“But, yeah, I've said I'm happy here, and we are contenders for title, which is where you want to win as a football player. We've been in a final and now we're in another one, so I think the chances are there.

“I have ambitions, high ambitions to achieve things in my career and be the best version of myself. And then I have teammates that help me get better, many players that have been here since I came, and I think with the time you just get better connections and I think you all just benefit each other better and better.”

Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales comments on Alexander Isak’s future

Isak’s comments come after Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales issued a firm hands off warning to any club looking to sign the striker or another top player this summer.

Eales said: “We've got that wish and desire to keep our key players, they're all under long-term contracts. So from that perspective, we have no intention at all of those players being moved on, and we're not under the gun or anything like that.

“We've got an ownership that is ambitious, wants the best for the club. So from that perspective, it'd be crazy for us to consider it.

“[Isak] has multi years left so all of these things, we will have the [contract] discussions in terms of a new deal just like we did with, whether it’s Joelinton, Bruno or Anthony Gordon. That’s something that we will approach in the summer.”