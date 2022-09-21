So far Newcastle have already had two of their internationals hit by injury with Alexander Isak withdrawing from the Sweden squad and Bruno Guimaraes picking up an injury in training with Brazil.

The break does allow the likes of Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin, who are both nearing returns following their respective hamstring injures, to get closer to contention.

Next up for United in the Premier League is a trip to face Fulham on October 1 (3pm kick-off).

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United celebrates scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But which players will be available to make the trip to Craven Cottage?

Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list as it stands as well as potential return dates...

Bruno Guimaraes – thigh

The midfielder only just returned from a hamstring injury for Newcastle before joining up with the Brazil squad for international duty, where it has been confirmed that he is now suffering from an issue with his left thigh.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on August 28, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

What has been said

Other than reports from Brazil, very little has been said about Guimaraes’ injury, though it’s not thought to be serious.

Potential return date

01/10: Fulham (A)

Alexander Isak – knock

The striker withdrew from the Sweden squad after picking up a minor injury. It was enough to keep him out of Sweden’s next two Nations League matches as he will be assessed on his return to see if he’s available for Fulham.

What has been said

“It feels very sad to have to leave the team,” said Isak. “I had longed to play in the blue and yellow shirt again. I wish the boys the best of luck on Saturday and Tuesday.”

Potential return date

01/10: Fulham (A)

Callum Wilson – hamstring

Wilson picked up a hamstring injury during Newcastle’s 3-3 draw at home to Manchester City last month.

Although the injury isn’t thought to be serious, it’s a frustrating start to the season for the striker who missed half of last season due to injury.

The 30-year-old has two goals in three appearances for Newcastle so far this season but missed a lot of training due to his hamstring issue.

He was understood to be 'close’ to featuring against his former club Bournemouth but was rested with Alexander Isak leading the line instead.

The international break gives him more time to recover and hopefully get himself back in contention for October’s fixtures.

What has been said

Howe said: “Callum’s doing very well. We’re really pleased with his progress. He was close, but I think we made an early decision that it would have been too big a risk [to play against Bournemouth].

"So, we hope that with a bit more time, there’s a chance that the next game could be good for him.”

Potential return date

01/10: Fulham (A)

Elliot Anderson – knock

The 19-year-old midfielder was a sorely missed absentee from Newcastle's bench on Saturday after making a number of impressive cameo appearances following his full debut in the Carabao Cup at Tranmere Rovers.

But a ‘minor’ knock ultimately ruled him out of the Bournemouth game though Howe is confident he will be back in contention to feature after the international break as the teenager awaits his full Premier League debut for the Magpies.

What has been said

Explaining Anderson’s absence against Bournemouth, Howe told The Gazette: “Very minor niggle, he’ll be fit, fine, for the next game.”

Potential return date

01/10: Fulham (A)

Allan Saint-Maximin – hamstring

The French winger suffered a slight hamstring issue following his stunning late equaliser at Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.

He has since missed Newcastle’s last three Premier League matches and has spent time in Monaco to work on his rehab.

Saint-Maximin was understood to be close to a return but Howe has since confirmed that the player had suffered a slight setback in his recovery.

What has been said

United’s head coach said: “He's had a very minor setback with the physios. So, whether or not after the international break, he’ll be fit, is slightly unclear, but it’s certainly not long-term. But not clear if he’ll be fit for our next game [against Fulham on October 1] yet.”

Saint-Maximin moved to reassure supporters with an Instagram post on Saturday night. The 25-year-old simply said: “Back soon.”

Potential return date

08/10: Brentford (H)

Jonjo Shelvey – hamstring

The midfielder suffered a serious hamstring injury during the 3-2 defeat at Benfica during pre-season, facing a number of months on the sidelines.

Shelvey needs to play just three more first team matches for Newcastle in order to trigger a one-year contract extension, with his current deal set to expire next summer.

What has been said

Howe confirmed last month that Shelvey was facing 12 weeks on the sidelines but has named the midfielder in his 25-man squad and is hopeful he will be back in action before the World Cup break in November.

Speaking ahead of the Bournemouth match, Howe said: “Jonjo’s making good progress. He’s out on the grass, he’s running.

"He’s looking good. He’s in really good physical condition, he’s looking after himself, so we anticipate that hopefully he won’t be too long.”

Potential return date

05/11: Southampton (A)

Karl Darlow – ankle

This week, it was revealed that goalkeeper Karl Darlow suffered a twisted ankle in training, forcing Newcastle to make a move for free agent goalkeeper Loris Karius as a short-term replacement.

Darlow’s injury is not thought to be too serious and as a result he has been included in Newcastle’s 25-man squad for the first half of the season.

What has been said

Howe said: “The injury to Darlow - he was just in training doing normal shot action but he twisted his ankle.

"With that, we decided it was wise to move for someone with experience who could compliment the goalkeepers we have. [Karius] has come in and trained very well."

Potential return date

26/12: Leicester City (A)

Emil Krafth – ACL

The Swedish right-back is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and could potentially be out for the remainder of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Tranmere.

What has been said

Last month, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “He's not been operated on yet so it's difficult to give a firm date but it's going to be six to nine months. A long time out which is a huge blow to us.”

Potential return date