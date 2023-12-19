Newcastle United head into the Carabao Cup quarter-final clash at Chelsea with several players unavailable for selection.

Just as The Magpies' injury situation started to ease with the returns of Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn, they have been hit with fresh blows to Joelinton and Fabian Schar. Both players were forced off during Saturday's 3-0 win over Fulham and went for scans on Monday ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening (8pm kick-off).

Alexander Isak missed the Fulham match with a groin issue and is a major doubt for the trip to West London. Kieran Trippier is set to return from suspension but has been nursing a slight knock picked up against AC Milan last week.

United also have a number of longer-term injury issues with Jacob Murphy and Nick Pope both undergoing shoulder surgery. Matt Targett also had an operation on his hamstring while Harvey Barnes and Elliot Anderson are set to be out until January at the earliest.

Despite the injury crisis, Newcastle will be hoping to reach the Carabao Cup semi-final for the second season running. Eddie Howe's side finished runners-up in the competition last season, losing 2-0 to Manchester United in the final.

But the club's run to the last eight this season has seen them knock out favourites Manchester City and holders Man United without conceding a goal.

There is a chance Newcastle could have a couple of players back involved to face Chelsea on Tuesday evening. Here is the Newcastle United injury list and estimated return dates as things stand...

1 . Kieran Trippier (knock) Kieran Trippier was forced off against AC Milan following a knock. After missing Saturday's match due to suspension, he will be pushing to be back involved at Chelsea. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 19/12

2 . Alexander Isak (groin) Alexander Isak missed the win over Fulham due to his ongoing groin issue. Eddie Howe admitted the forward was not 100% fit but could be available for selection against Chelsea. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 19/12

3 . Joelinton (hamstring) Joelinton is a doubt for the Chelsea match after picking up a hamstring injury against Fulham. While the injury is not thought to be serious, he went for a scan on Monday with a further update expected. Expected return: Luton Town (A) - 23/12