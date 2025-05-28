Alexander Isak's stunning goal v Liverpool has been nominated for Premier League goal of the season | Getty Images

Alexander Isak has been nominated for Premier League goal of the season for his stunning strike against Liverpool at St James’ Park.

Isak netted 23 times in the Premier League for Newcastle United last season, trailing just Mohamed Salah in the standings for the Golden Boot. One of those strikes, and arguably the best of the lot, came in Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with the Reds at St James’ Park back in December.

Isak received the ball from Bruno Guimaraes before sidestepping Virgil van Dijk and unleashing a bullet of a shot into the top corner. Caoimhin Kelleher in the Liverpool goal could do nothing but watch as Isak wheeled away to celebrate.

Isak is one of ten players to have a goal nominated for the award, with Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma, who won Match of the Day’s goal of the season award, among the contenders. Fans can vote for their favourite goal on the Premier League website.

Joe Buck on why Alexander Isak deserves goal of the season

Following Isak’s nomination, Shields Gazette reporter Joe Buck revealed why that would be his pick for goal of the season: “That's certainly Newcastle's goal of the season and a superstar goal from a phenomenal player because it is easy to forget how good Isak has been this year, you know, 27 goals, 18 more than any of his teammates.

“It was a fantastic return for him and of course, the last couple of months, he hasn't been at the best, he hasn't been fit and firing. He obviously missed the game against Arsenal with a minor groin injury.

“Training individually in the lead-up to the Everton game was probably, if that had been any other game, may not have been risked, obviously with it being such an important game. He's had a brilliant year.

“Hopefully, he can hit the ground running next year. He's not playing for Sweden next month because of this injury, so that couple of weeks rest he's going to have now will hopefully benefit him in the future in sort of June, July, August when the pre-season starts really ramping up and he can really hit the ground running.

“As much as he had a brilliant season, the first couple of months, he only got his first goal against Tottenham in September, then he didn't score again until the end of October when they played Chelsea, so he didn't have too many goals in the first few months and it was really that moment, that sort of from December onwards, that period where he scored in nine Premier League games in a row, hat-trick against Ipswich. He was absolutely sensational in that period and then just never really looked back.

“He also scored big goals in big games, Carabao Cup final and semi-final. Hopefully, we get to see that Alexander Isak back next year and hopefully, he can get over any injury issues and really hit the ground running because they're going to need him because with Champions League football and Premier League, you need your best players to be playing every week and Isak will certainly, you know, be someone who they want to get playing every week.”