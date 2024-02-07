Alexander Isak is facing a couple of weeks on the sidelines for Newcastle United following a groin injury.

The Magpies' top scorer this season is set to miss Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest (5:30pm kick-off) after sitting out Saturday's 4-4 draw with Luton Town. It is hoped he will be back in contention in time for the trip to Arsenal later this month.

But Newcastle injuries this season have had a habit of being worse than initially feared with the likes of Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson and Joelinton all facing extended spells on the sidelines.

Isak has missed eight games this season due to recurring issues with his groin. Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe revealed the player was playing through the injury in December before breaking down again at Aston Villa in January.

The injuries haven't stopped Isak making a big impact at Newcastle this season. The 24-year-old has scored 14 goals in all competitions including five in his last six matches prior to his latest set-back.

And Isak admits his best performances this season have been when he's not been concerned about potential injuries or fitness issues.

"I think with me, it's more when I feel good, within myself, within my body," Isak said just before the game at Villa Park. "Then the rest just flows in my game. That's where I get my chances and I can score goals."

Injuries have played a significant part of Newcastle's inconsistent season that sees them currently sitting ninth in the Premier League table while also exiting the Carabao Cup and Champions League. But there is still hope of European qualification and an FA Cup run for Eddie Howe's side. Reflecting on the season, Isak told the NUFC website: "That's football – you're not always on the same level. It's going to go up and down.

"It's about trying to keep the lows not too low, trying to be consistent. You're not always going to be 100% confident." "But we have to do it as a team as well. It's not enough if just a few players are in good form individually. We have to really make it work together. That's what we're going to work on and try to change. "Obviously we're not satisfied with the amount of points we've taken, but we have a good opportunity now to change things and I'm really looking forward to it. "We were probably, like, doing a bit better in the Premier League last year. But this year we've had Champions League as well, so it's been a great experience."

While Newcastle are 13 points off the top four, there is still plenty of football to play this season as they sit three points off a potential Conference League spot with an FA Cup last-16 match against Blackburn Rovers to look forward to later this month.

"I don't really judge a season like this, in the middle of it," Isak added. "We're still in it, we can still do great things. We'll see where we end up. "It's important to stay level. That's what keeps you going. You have to set targets, you have to look forward to things, and that's what takes me forward."

Here is Newcastle's current injury list...

1 . Jamaal Lascelles (calf) Lascelles missed training and didn't travel to Fulham in the FA Cup due to a calf issue. Eddie Howe stressed the injury was not serious. He is in contention for the weekend. Expected return: Nottingham Forest (A) - 10/02

2 . Joe Willock (Achilles) Willock has reaggravated an Achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea in November. Howe described the setback as a 'massive blow' and has since been ruled out for the past two months. He is close to a return. Expected return: Nottingham Forest (A) - 10/02

3 . Anthony Gordon (ankle) Anthony Gordon twisted his ankle in Newcastle's 4-4 draw with Luton Town and left St James' Park on crutches as a precaution. He will be assessed further ahead of Nottingham Forest. Expected return: TBC (February 2024)