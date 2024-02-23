Newcastle United head to Arsenal this Saturday (8pm kick-off) on the back of a positive week on the injury front.

Although they weren't been pictured this week, Alexander Isak and Joe Willock have returned to training after injury absences while Fabian Schar has been deemed okay after leaving the pitch in discomfort following the 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth last time out. While The Magpies still have longer-term absences with the likes of Joelinton, Callum Wilson, Nick Pope and the suspended Sandro Tonali, the injury list shows signs of easing, even if head coach Eddie Howe wouldn't admit it. ]

"I can't say yes to that for obvious reasons," Howe said when asked if his side were through the worst of the injury crisis. "We hope we've got a stronger squad from where we were a few weeks ago."

In addition to Willock and Isak returning to training, Matt Targett and Elliot Anderson are due back in training next week after being on the sidelines for the majority of the last four months.

Newcastle travel to Arsenal this weekend looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five matches. But that could prove difficult given The Magpies haven't won at the Emirates Stadium since 2010 and Arsenal have won each of their last five games, scoring 21 goals in the process.

While Newcastle have been reasonably free-scoring themselves, with 14 goals in their last five games, keeping goals out at the other end has proven to be an issue with Howe's side yet to keep a Premier League clean sheet in 2024.

Here is Newcastle United's injury list and expected return dates...

1 . Fabian Schar (arm) Fabian Schar left the pitch clutching his arm following Newcastle's 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth. But he has trained as usual. Expected return: Arsenal (A) - 24/02 Photo Sales

2 . Alexander Isak (groin) Newcastle's top scorer was forced off during Tuesday's 3-1 win at Aston Villa with a groin issue. Eddie Howe said the player was 'very close' after missing the Bournemouth match and has returned to training Expected return: Arsenal (A) - 24/02 Photo Sales

3 . Joe Willock (Achilles) Willock has reaggravated an Achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea in November. Howe described the setback as a ‘massive blow’ and has since been ruled out for almost three months. He is back in training. Expected return: Arsenal (A) - 24/02 Photo Sales