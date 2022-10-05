Newcastle welcomed Callum Wilson and Elliot Anderson back from injury in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Bruno Guimaraes also survived an injury scare to keep his place in the side.

But which players will be available for the match at St James’s Park this Saturday (3pm kick-off)?

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on August 28, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list as it stands as well as potential return dates…

Alexander Isak – leg

The striker withdrew from the Sweden squad due to injury. It was enough to keep him out of Sweden’s next two Nations League matches and he was assessed on his return to Newcastle.

It is expected that he will have a short spell on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

What has been said

“The scan doesn’t look too bad, so we’re not overly concerned it’s a long injury. He's out running on grass, so he’s looking good,” Howe said.

Potential return date

Advertisement Hide Ad

15/10: Manchester United (A)

Chris Wood – rib

The Newcastle striker was forced off following a suspected rib injury during New Zealand’s 2-0 defeat at home to Australia during the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Zealand’s medical staff gave Wood on field treatment and attempted to strap him up, but the All Whites’ all-time top goalscorer couldn’t continue and was substituted 10 minutes before half-time.

He travelled with Newcastle to Fulham but was an unused substitute in the match.

What has been said

Wood said: “I went in for a challenge and something popped in my rib. It hurt to run and breathe, so I had to come off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potential return date

Joelinton – knee

Joelinton dropped to the bench against Fulham and didn’t get on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brazilian picked up a knee injury against Bournemouth before the international break and although it isn’t serious, it was enough to prevent Howe from risking him at Craven Cottage.

What has been said

Howe said: “Joelinton picked up a knee injury against Bournemouth and hadn’t trained.

"He wanted to be involved the type of character he is. I wanted to try and protect him but I know how important he is so he was there if we needed him in an absolute emergency. Our hand was forced with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potential return date

08/10: Brentford (H)

The French winger suffered a slight hamstring issue following his stunning late equaliser at Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has since missed Newcastle’s last four Premier League matches and has spent time in Monaco to work on his rehab.

Saint-Maximin is understood to be ‘very close’ to a return.

What has been said

United’s head coach said: “Yeah, hopefully [he’ll play against Brentford],” Howe said. “It’s always difficult to give a guarantee, but he did train with the team [on Friday].

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to make sure when he comes back he’s fit enough to do himself and the team justice. Hopefully, with a good training week under his belt, he’ll be closer.”

Saint-Maximin’s agent also teased on Twitter that his injury comeback was ‘imminent’.

Potential return date

08/10: Brentford (H)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Ritchie – calf

Ritchie picked up a calf injury in training at Newcastle during the international break.

It is not believed to be serious but the 33-year-old has missed training as a result.

What has been said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mail Online initially reported the news of Ritchie’s injury.

Potential return date

TBC (October 2022)

Jonjo Shelvey – hamstring

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder suffered a serious hamstring injury during the 3-2 defeat at Benfica during pre-season, facing a number of months on the sidelines.

But his progress has been better than expected and he could potentially be back in contention by the end of the month.

Shelvey needs to play just three more first team matches for Newcastle in order to trigger a one-year contract extension, with his current deal set to expire next summer.

What has been said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the Bournemouth match, Howe said: “Jonjo’s making good progress. He’s out on the grass, he’s running.

"He’s looking good. He’s in really good physical condition, he’s looking after himself, so we anticipate that hopefully he won’t be too long.”

Potential return date

19/10: Everton (H)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Darlow – ankle

In September, Karl Darlow suffered a twisted ankle in training, forcing Newcastle to make a move for free agent goalkeeper Loris Karius as a short-term replacement.

Darlow’s injury is not thought to be too serious and as a result he has been included in Newcastle’s 25-man squad for the first half of the season.

What has been said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe said: “The injury to Darlow - he was just in training doing normal shot action but he twisted his ankle.

"With that, we decided it was wise to move for someone with experience who could compliment the goalkeepers we have. [Karius] has come in and trained very well."

Potential return date

26/12: Leicester City (A)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emil Krafth – ACL

The Swedish right-back is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and could potentially be out for the remainder of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Tranmere.

What has been said

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “He's not been operated on yet so it's difficult to give a firm date but it's going to be six to nine months. A long time out which is a huge blow to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potential return date