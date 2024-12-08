Newcastle United lost 4-2 at Brentford on Saturday afternoon to make it four games without a win for Eddie Howe’s side.

Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa’s goals in the first half before Nathan Collins and Kevin Schade scored to help The Bees claim three points at the Gtech Community Stadium - here are five talking points from the game...

Two changes from Liverpool draw

After an encouraging display against Liverpool in midweek, Eddie Howe dropped two of arguably Newcastle’s top performers from that game to the bench. Fitness reasons were cited ahead of the match as to why Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon were replaced in the side by Sean Longstaff and Harvey Barnes.

Joe Willock missed the match with a hamstring issue as Kieran Trippier returned to the bench in his place. Lewis Miley, who has been playing with the Under-21s in recent matches, did not travel as part of the matchday 20.

Explaining his team selection, Howe said: “ The Liverpool game took a lot out of us and I would have liked to rotate a little more but due loads of different reasons, I didn't feel like I was able to do that because of the fitness of some of the players on the bench not being up to the level needed to start a Premier League game.”

That Alexander Isak chance

Newcastle twice went behind in the first half but managed to bounce back quickly through Isak and Barnes. But with the score at 1-1, Isak had a golden chance to put The Magpies ahead in the match after breaking clear and taking the ball past Mark Flekken in the Brentford goal.

After showing great instinct to head in Jacob Murphy’s effort moments earlier, Isak hesitated with the goal in front of him, allowing Flekken to react well and tip the ball from under the striker’s feet.

“Alex's moment is a key moment in the game but I thought he had a good game and looked really bright,” Howe said. “He scored a good goal but these things happen.

“There were chances but I didn't think second half we were anywhere near as good, first half I thought we were excellent in phases apart from our defending. I don't think Brentford had a lot of pressure, we weren't sunk into our box it was just sporadic moments of disappointing actions that led to their chances.

“Overall, I thought we looked a strong team but the last four games we haven't been good enough.”

Storm Darragh plays its part

The adverse weather impacted matches across the Premier League but this match went ahead as planned in wet and windy Storm Darragh conditions in West London. The conditions weren’t ideal for either side but it was Newcastle who folded with individual and collective errors rampant.

The Magpies were the better team, controlled the game and had the majority of chances in the first half, only being let down by their own mistakes. The second half was a different story as Brentford took the lead through another defensive lapse and didn’t look back from there.

And Howe questioned whether the conditions played a part in his side’s second-half performance.

“I'm not making excuses but I don't know whether the weather played a part because there was obviously a very strong wind today,” he said. “I don't know if that's a coincidence. We didn't attack as well in the second half as we did in the first half.

“We had spells in the game in the second period where we surrounded their box so it wasn't all bad but it wasn't as strong or incisive as it was in the first half.”

Howe also pointed to his substitutes being ‘cold’ coming into the game due to the conditions as Brentford ended up securing a comfortable win.

Two wins in 11 - inconsistency is Newcastle United’s identity

Newcastle have beaten Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, drawn with Manchester City and Liverpool and lost to Brentford, West Ham United, Chelsea and Fulham in their last 11 Premier League matches, taking just 10 points.

The side’s ability to perform against arguably ‘tougher’ opponents but then fail to back those performances up has been a recurring theme this season. And the Newcastle boss admitted he doesn’t know what side will turn up in any given game this season.

“That’s a very fair assessment, I cannot disagree with you in any way shape or form - I felt the same feeling that in the previous two seasons, by and large, I’ve gone into the games knowing what we’re going to deliver and there is a feeling of excitement before the game,” he said. “I think we’re in a period now where that certainty isn’t quite there, there is a vulnerability about us at the moment that we need to fix.

“I’ve said many times it is certainly not an ability, the ability is there in the squad so then there are question marks as to what is that we’re experiencing and that’s what I’ve got to try and figure out.”

A big fortnight for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United

Now four games without a win, Howe will be looking for a response from his side against Leicester City at St James’ Park next weekend (3pm kick-off). Given recent results, the pressure will be on The Magpies to take three points against the newly promoted Foxes.

Newcastle then host Brentford at St James’ Park with a Carabao Cup semi-final spot up for grabs. At the moment, the hope of cup progress is a dream to cling to but also a disaster in the making should The Bees get the better of Newcastle once again.

Winning the next two games is vital, following that up with another at Ipswich would certainly ease the pressure ahead of Christmas. Despite their form, Newcastle will head into all three games as firm favourites.

The reality is, a lot of questions are being asked about Newcastle United right now but Eddie Howe and his players are struggling to find the answers.