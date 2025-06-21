Eddie Howe’s stunning new-look Newcastle United XI - according to the summer transfer links. | Getty Images

Newcastle United are looking to bolster their squad as Eddie Howe prepares for the return of Champions League football.

Newcastle United are looking to bolster their squad as Eddie Howe prepares for the return of Champions League football.

Newcastle’s thin squad was decimated the last time they competed in the Champions League and the club are keen to avoid a repeat of that in the 2025/26 season, with more fixtures than ever before in the competition.

After three quiet transfer windows, the summer window was shaping up to be the first one where Newcastle would do some serious business since the summer 2023 window where they signed Sandro Tonali, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes ahead of the Champions League.

But an injury to Barnes and a 10-month ban for Tonali meant Newcastle had to be patient in reaping the rewards of their significant transfer spend that summer.

Two years on, Newcastle have had a slow start to the 2025 summer transfer window with no senior signings made so far. But it’s still early stages with the official summer transfer window only opening on June 16.

An initial 10 day window was introduced ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup but only a handful of clubs outside of the competition brought in any new signings.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe admitted he would like to get his transfer business done quickly with the first team squad set to return for pre-season training on July 7 with the first scheduled friendly match taking place against Celtic in Glasgow on July 19 (3pm kick-off).

It is hoped Newcastle will have at least one fresh face through the door by then as the transfer talk starts to gether some momentum.

Newcastle have been linked with dozens of players already this window, some links have legs, most don’t.

Here, we take a look at all the latest Newcastle United transfer rumours and see what Howe’s starting side could look like when the 2025 summer transfer window comes to a close.

GK - James Trafford

Newcastle are in talks with Burnley over a potential deal for James Trafford. The 22-year-old is understood to be keen on a move to St James’ Park having agreed personal terms last summer. But a sticking point over a potential deal, like it was last summer, is agreeing a transfer fee with Burnley.

Trafford’s value has doubled over the past 12 months with Burnley now wanting £40million for the goalkeeper, who kept a remarkable 29 clean sheets in 45 Championship matches to help secure promotion.

Things have gone quiet around this potential deal in recent weeks, though that’s possibly not a bad thing.

RB - Tino Livramento

Tino Livramento impressed at both right-back and left-back for Newcastle last season and is currently away with England Under-21s. He has been linked with a move to Manchester City but The Magpies are keen to keep hold of him.

CB - Marc Guehi

Missing out on Guehi's signature last summer could actually benefit Newcastle United this time around. The 24-year-old has a year left on his contract which puts Newcastle in a stronger negotiating position as Palace may be tempted to cash-in otherwise, they risk losing one of their top assets for nothing.

But with Guehi’s contract running out and Palace’s need to sell means Newcastle will face stronger competition for his signature this time around, with Liverpool now entering the race and Chelsea also interested.

The Eagles’ FA Cup win and Europa League qualification could be seen as a fitting way for Guehi to end his time as club captain ahead of a big-money summer move.

Despite interest from elsewhere, he remains a top defensive target for Newcastle.

CB - Sven Botman

After a very difficult couple of seasons, Botman will hope to use this summer to rest and get himself back to full fitness ahead of the new campaign. It can be easy to forget just how good the Dutchman is when he is fully fit. But Dan Burn’s form at centre-back means he faces stiff competition for a starting spot.

LB - Lewis Hall

Had Hall’s season not ended so early, he would almost certainly be in the conversation for Newcastle United’s player of the season. The 20-year-old broke into the England squad and was a consistent performer at club level before his season was ended prematurely due to a foot injury. He is expected to be back in contention for the start of the new season.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes

Last summer began with huge speculation surrounding Guimaraes’ future at the club due to a £100million release clause and Newcastle’s delicate PSR situation. Now, Guimaraes is arguably a club legend having led Newcastle to a first major domestic trophy in 70 years in his first season as captain.

CM - Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali’s return from a ban and utilisation in the No. 6 midfield role was as close to a major new signing as Newcastle got last season, but what an impact the Italian made. Tonali established himself as one of the best in his position in the Premier League and helped Newcastle turn their season from midtable mediocrity to cup success and Champions League qualification.

CM - Joelinton

Joelinton physicality, power and versatility make him a key member of Howe’s squad. The Brazilian forms part of a midfield three regarded as one of the best in the Premier League but has also shown his ability playing out wide.

Although he was signed as a striker for Newcastle six-years ago, there’s probably at least three stronger positions he’d be used in before he’s asked to cover for Alexander Isak! He even briefly played at centre-back last pre-season in Japan.

RW - Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga is Newcastle’s top right-wing target after the club has seemingly missed out on Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United.

The Magpies were in talks with Forest over a potential deal last summer but, like Trafford, his value has since increased after an impressive season.

Six goals and 12 assists for Forest during the 2024/25 campaign makes him a valuable asset to Forest, one that won’t come cheap.

Newcastle have enquired Elanga’s availability and are aware Forest are keen to keep hold of him. But it’s one to keep an eye on as the summer progresses.

ST - Alexander Isak

After a quiet month, talk of a potential exit for Isak from Newcastle has picked up again with Liverpool linked.

Ultimately, Newcastle have no intention on selling Isak at any price and want to build a team around him. The player’s individual wishes could change their stance but with Isak under contract until 2028, Newcastle plan for the Swede to be leading the line this coming season.

In fact, The Magpies want to agree a new deal with Isak this summer to protect arguably their most valuable asset.

LW - Joao Pedro

Anthony Gordon will likely be Newcastle’s first choice on the left wing this coming season but for transfer link purposes, we’ve included arguably the club’s top target at the moment.

The Magpies are in talks to sign Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer having held a long-term interest in the Brazilian.

The 23-year-old’s attacking versatility and ability to play out on the left and through the middle is a particularly attractive to Newcastle, who have not been deterred by Brighton’s £60million asking price.

Joao Pedro is understood to be keen on a move but Chelsea’s reported interest in the player could still scupper a potential move to St James’ Park.

Substitutes

One ongoing criticism of Newcastle has been the lack of depth in Howe’s first-team squad with academy players and two goalkeepers regularly named on the bench. Champions League football will put added stress on The Magpies squad, meaning a strong bench and rotation options will be necessary.

The potential arrivals of Trafford, Guehi, Elanga and Joao Pedro would see Nick Pope, Fabian Schar and Jacob Murphy drop to the bench. Joao Pedro would also likely be an option on the bench as an alternative to Isak with Gordon likely to start on the left wing.

The likes of Dan Burn could also drop to the bench should Sven Botman be able to get back to his best levels and stay fit.

Lewis Miley, Kieran Trippier, William Osula and Harvey Barnes would also be options for Howe to consider. Brighton forward Joao Pedro is a target for Newcastle once again and would provide a versatile attacking option, capable of supporting Isak or playing as an alternative to the Swedish striker.