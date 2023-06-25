Newcastle finished fourth in the Premier League last season to secure Champions League qualification for the first time in over 20 years. It was Isak’s first season at the club following his club record £63million arrival from Real Sociedad last August.

Despite an injury-hit first half-season on Tyneside, Isak shone during the second half of the campaign with a number of impressive displays. The 23-year-old scored 10 goals in 22 league appearances for Newcastle in his debut Premier League season while also contributing with one of the ‘assists’ of the season as he set up Jacob Murphy in the 4-1 win at Everton with a mazy solo run.

Isak is one of the few current members of Newcastle’s squad with Champions League experience. The Swedish international played once in the competition while at Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

The Magpies will likely be in pot four for the group stage draw taking place on August 31, meaning there’s a decent chance they could be facing some tough teams. But Isak is confident about United’s chances of progressing from the group.

When asked if Newcastle have what it takes with Europe’s elite at the end of 2022-23 season, Isak responded: “Yes, I think so.

“[Newcastle] is a big club, but we can achieve more in terms of achievements and getting further in tables and tournaments, but Newcastle is a massive club and everyone knows that.”

Newcastle’s Champions League qualification certainly surpassed expectations after the club were wrapped-up in a relegation battle for the majority of the season prior. But Isak believes the club are now in a ‘great position’ moving forward.

“I don’t know what was said before [I arrived],” Isak said when asked about last season’s expectations and targets. “You don’t go around in the summer saying we are going to do this or that.

“You take it by getting off to a good start and as the season goes on you aim step by step. Now we are in a great position.”

Isak was one of the most sought after young strikers in Europe when Newcastle were able to convince him to make the St James’ Park switch.

“They said the ambition was to become a big club and to fight for something,” Isak said when reflecting on his transfer last summer. “I think yes, since the first day I came I’ve felt that. Already we have done some great things.

“I think what we aim for and what the club wants is great and we are on a good path. I felt backed [by the club]. I was confident and I liked the project and that is all what mattered.”

Isak’s performances for Newcastle in 2022-23 earned him a Premier League young player of the season nomination as head coach Eddie Howe strives to find ways to bring out the best in the 23-year-old alongside top-scorer Callum Wilson.

The Swedish striker still has five years left on his current contract at Newcastle and insists his best is still yet to come at the club.

