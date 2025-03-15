Alexander Isak did not entertain the suggestion he could break Alan Shearer’s goalscoring record at Newcastle United.

Isak has scored 57 goals in 99 games for Newcastle since joining the club from Real Sociedad in August 2022. With 50 league goals, he is The Magpies’ second-highest Premier League goalscorer behind Shearer - but he still has a lot of ground to make up.

The Swede is still 149 goals shy of Shearer’s 206-goal Newcastle record and 98 goals behind him in the Premier League alone. But at just 25 years old and with three years remaining on his contract at Newcastle, time is on Isak’s side.

Still, the striker isn’t looking that far ahead as he stressed that he would ‘stay in the moment’ rather than eyeing a scoring record that would realistically take many more years to break.

When asked about potentially breaking Shearer’s record, Isak said: “I think that's tough. That's disrespectful towards [Shearer] to talk about that, because that's so far.

“I think my goalscoring record has been good so far. But I'm not really looking too far forward. I just stay in the moment, and that's the best way for me to keep my form and keep scoring.”

Isak added: “I think you find out quite quickly about the greats and about the history of the club. I'm trying to create my own history. I'm happy with what I've done so far, but I'm always just looking forward.”

There has been plenty of speculation over Isak’s future at Newcastle amid transfer interest from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal. The Magpies have already issued a firm ‘hands-off’ warning to clubs interested in their top players such as Isak.

The striker has ‘big ambitions’ for his career and believes he can still achieve them at Newcastle even if financial rules have slowed the club’s progress after an initially rapid transformation following the 2021 takeover.

“I mean, that's why I came here [to fulfil my ambitions],” Isak admitted. “I've said many times I don't really look too much or think too much about my future.

“But, yeah, I've said I'm happy here, and we are contenders for title, which is where you want to win as a football player. We've been in a final and now we're in another one, so I think the chances are there.”

Alan Shearer on Alexander Isak price-tag

Although it may put his scoring record under threat, Shearer himself wants to see Isak stay at Newcastle. The Magpies legend joined the club for a then world record fee of £15million from Blackburn Rovers in 1996.

And Shearer has hinted it could take a world record bid in order to tempt Newcastle to sell the striker. Paris Saint-Germain’s £200million paid to Barcelona for Neymar in 2017 is the current world record transfer.

On a recent episode of The Rest Is Football podcast, host Gary Lineker asked Shearer how much he thinks Isak is worth amid the transfer links with Liverpool and Arsenal.

“They can be linked all they want,” Shearer replied. “Why would you sell him? Why would Newcastle even contemplate selling him?”

Lineker argued: “[Newcastle] could build a team for £150m, whatever it would be.”

But Shearer made his feelings clear by stating: “You might just get [Isak’s] left foot for £150m!”