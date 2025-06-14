Newcastle United are hoping for a big summer transfer window despite a slow start to proceedings this month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle have been linked with several players as Eddie Howe prepares his squad for a return to Champions League football.

The Magpies boss has stressed that he wants to do transfer business quickly with the club in a healthy PSR position following a few quiet transfer windows of limited spending. The sales of Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly will bolster Newcastle’s transfer budget, while the likes of Martin Dubravka, Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff have been linked with moves away from the club this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the transfer window set to reopen on June 16, Newcastle have been linked with a few big money Premier League moves already. They are in talks with two clubs over possible signings and are expected to reignite their interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi after failed negotiations last summer.

Here, we take a look at all the latest Newcastle United transfer rumours and see what Howe’s starting side could look like when the 2025 summer transfer window comes to a close.

Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Count down to the new Premier League season with the Gazette's NUFC newsletter. Here's where to sign up for free: https://www.shieldsgazette.com/newsletter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GK - James Trafford

Newcastle are in talks with Burnley over a potential deal for James Trafford. The 22-year-old is understood to be keen on a move to St James’ Park having agreed personal terms last summer. But a sticking point over a potential deal, like it was last summer, is agreeing a transfer fee with Burnley.

Trafford’s value has doubled over the past 12 months with Burnley now wanting £40million for the goalkeeper, who kept a remarkable 29 clean sheets in 45 Championship matches to help secure promotion.

RB - Tino Livramento

Tino Livramento impressed at both right-back and left-back for Newcastle last season and is currently away with England Under-21s. He has been linked with a move to Manchester City but The Magpies are keen to keep hold of him.

CB - Marc Guehi

Missing out on Guehi's signature last summer could actually benefit Newcastle United this time around. The 24-year-old has a year left on his contract which puts Newcastle in a stronger negotiating position as Palace may be tempted to cash-in otherwise, they risk losing one of their top assets for nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eagles’ FA Cup win and Europa League qualification could be seen as a fitting way for Guehi to end his time as club captain ahead of a big-money summer move.

And he remains a top defensive target for Newcastle.

CB - Sven Botman

After a very difficult couple of seasons, Botman will hope to use this summer to rest and get himself back to full fitness ahead of the new campaign. It can be easy to forget just how good the Dutchman is when he is fully fit. But Dan Burn’s form at centre-back means he faces stiff competition for a starting spot.

LB - Lewis Hall

Had Hall’s season not ended so early, he would almost certainly be in the conversation for Newcastle United’s player of the season. The 20-year-old broke into the England squad and was a consistent performer at club level before his season was ended prematurely due to a foot injury. He is expected to be back in contention for the start of the new season.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes

Last summer began with huge speculation surrounding Guimaraes’ future at the club due to a £100million release clause and Newcastle’s delicate PSR situation. Now, Guimaraes is arguably a club legend having led Newcastle to a first major domestic trophy in 70 years in his first season as captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CM - Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali’s return from a ban and utilisation in the No. 6 midfield role was as close to a major new signing as Newcastle got last season, but what an impact the Italian made. Tonali established himself as one of the best in his position in the Premier League and helped Newcastle turn their season from midtable mediocrity to cup success and Champions League qualification.

CM - Joelinton

Joelinton physicality, power and versatility make him a key member of Howe’s squad. The Brazilian forms part of a midfield three regarded as one of the best in the Premier League but has also shown his ability playing out wide.

Although he was signed as a striker for Newcastle six-years ago, there’s probably at least three stronger positions he’d be used in before he’s asked to cover for Alexander Isak! He even briefly played at centre-back last pre-season in Japan.

RW - Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga is Newcastle’s top right-wing target after the club has seemingly missed out on Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies were in talks with Forest over a potential deal last summer but, like Trafford, his value has since increased after an impressive season.

Six goals and 12 assists for Forest during the 2024/25 campaign makes him a valuable asset to Forest, one that won’t come cheap. But Newcastle are in talks to try and strike a deal, so watch this space.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

ST - Alexander Isak

Newcastle United want to build with Isak in the team, not without. Talk of a potential departure has died in recent times and Newcastle are looking to strike a new deal with him this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although his current contract at St James’ Park runs until 2028, a new contract would be a reward for a player who has scored 52 goals for the club over the last two seasons.

LW - Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon may have struggled to live up to the heights of his player of the season winning 2023/24 campaign but he was still able to contribute with nine goals, including two crucial strikes against Arsenal home and away in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

But the 24-year-old remains one of United’s most valuable assets who will be looking to get back to his best levels this coming season.

Substitutes

One ongoing criticism of Newcastle has been the lack of depth in Howe’s first-team squad with academy players and two goalkeepers regularly named on the bench. Champions League football will put added stress on The Magpies squad, meaning a strong bench and rotation options will be necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The potential arrivals of Trafford, Guehi and Elanga would see Nick Pope, Fabian Schar and Jacob Murphy drop to the bench. The likes of Dan Burn could also drop to the bench should Sven Botman be able to get back to his best levels and stay fit.

Lewis Miley, Kieran Trippier, William Osula and Harvey Barnes would also be options for Howe to consider. Brighton forward Joao Pedro is a target for Newcastle once again and would provide a versatile attacking option, capable of supporting Isak or playing as an alternative to the Swedish striker.