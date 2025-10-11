Liverpool striker Alexander Isak | Getty Images

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has shed light on his £130million Premier League record exit from Newcastle United.

Alexander Isak gave a blunt response to the Swedish media when asked about Eddie Howe and his exit from Newcastle United.

Isak is currently away on international duty with Sweden and has been quizzed on his £130million transfer deadline day move to Liverpool.

The 26-year-old completed a Premier League record transfer after refusing to train or play for Newcastle over the summer, successfully forcing a move away from Tyneside.

Isak’s only goal in six appearances since joining Liverpool was a tap-in against Championship side Southampton in the Carabao Cup last month.

While Newcastle are yet to benefit from the signing of Yoane Wissa, the club-record addition of Nick Woltemade has so far proven a success with the German scoring four goals in five starts for his new club.

Alexander Isak wants to move on from NUFC talk

After Isak, Liverpool and Newcastle dominated the summer transfer narrative, all parties are keen to move on now the season is well underway.

But the media were keen to get some answers from the striker during the international break

"It's nothing I want to dwell on now,” Isak said during a pre-match press conference. “It doesn't benefit anyone, neither me nor Newcastle so let it be. I'm working hard to push myself and play my game.

“Things have been a bit tougher for us [Liverpool]. I believe that as the team improves and things start to flow better, it will also go better for me.

“I've been really happy so far. A city where the team has a very good relationship with the fans, which is important. It's been nice so far.

“I'm ready for 90 minutes if needed. It's been a month now. I've had a lot more playing time and things have calmed down. I feel in a much better position now than last time."

Alexander Isak’s blunt Eddie Howe response

Isak was then asked if he had spoken to Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe since leaving the club.

The forward bluntly responded: “No.”

Isak’s comments come after Howe suggested his relationship with the player ‘changed’ after he went on strike at Newcastle. The Magpies boss prides himself on his communication with players on an individual level and has kept in contact with many former players during his time as a manager.

But that doesn’t seem to be the case as far as Isak is concerned.

"Alex and I always enjoyed a great relationship," Howe said last month. "I loved working with him. I hope he enjoyed working with us. It was mutually beneficial.

“We helped him become the player he in part is today and he helped us as a team achieve some unbelievable milestones and was part of a very successful team. The moment he went on strike our relationship did change and that was probably a turning point in our relationship."

Alexander Isak’s Liverpool problem

While Isak was a guaranteed starter when fit for Newcastle last season, his situation has changed following his move to Liverpool where he must now compete with another big money summer signing in Hugo Ekitike.

Ekitike has a couple of months’ head start on Isak having had a pre-season with Liverpool and not missed any football over the summer.

And the French forward has five goals in 10 appearances since his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt as he looks determined to provide stiff competition with Isak for the starting striker spot.