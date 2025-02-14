Eddie Howe believes Newcastle United ‘can’t lose’ Alexander Isak as he is crucial to the club’s ‘long-term success’.

Isak has scored 54 goals in 95 appearances for Newcastle since his £63million club-record move from Real Sociedad in 2022. His 17 goals in 22 Premier League appearances this season have seen him become credited as one of the best strikers in world football at the moment.

Another player very much in that conversation is Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, who has scored 117 goals in 132 games for City over the same period. Haaland has won the Premier League Golden Boot in each of his two full seasons in England with his 36-goal haul in the 2022-23 campaign setting a new league record.

Despite all of Haaland’s scoring exploits, Newcastle head coach Howe insisted he would rather have Isak in his side.

“I’m sure Pep would give the same answer [for Haaland],” Howe said. “I love working with Alex and I wouldn’t swap him for anyone. We’ve got a good relationship and he’s got a good relationship with his teammates.

“We’ve tried to help him by moulding our style of play to suit his game. I really respect Erling, obviously, and what he’s done in his career is unbelievable, but we really love Alex.”

More to come from Alexander Isak at Newcastle United?

Isak’s game has evolved at Newcastle this season as he’s added more than just goals to his game. In addition to being Newcastle’s top scorer, Isak is also one of the club’s most potent creative outlets this season with only Anthony Gordon creating more chances for his teammates this season.

After grabbing three assists in his first two season at Newcastle, Isak already has five to his name this season.

“I think there’s a lot more to come from Alex,” Howe said. “Again, another traditional standard answer from me for every player, as well as some individuals may be playing, I would say there is still so much more each player can give and has to give to the team in loads of different ways.

“For Alex it might be a different area to another player every player can give more and do more and has to have a really open mind and I think that’s absolutely vital for their own individual development.“There’s so many different areas and aspects of the game that you can take your game now with the analysis we have available at our finger tips and certainly our job, my job the coaching team’s job is to push Alex now to do even better.”

Newcastle United plan to keep Alexander Isak amid Arsenal & Liverpool interest

Isak has been linked with a move away from Newcastle due to his fine form and ongoing PSR pressures facing the club. Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Isak since his Sociedad days while Liverpool have also been monitoring Isak’s progress at Newcastle as they look to bolster their attacking line.

But The Magpies’ stance has been firm in their intention to keep hold of the 25-year-old, who remains under contract until 2028.

The club are even looking to reward Isak’s form with a new bumper contract in the summer, though formal talks are yet to take place.

“I think we have to try and keep our best players,” Howe commented on Isak. “I think that’s crucial to our short-term success and our long-term success, so sitting here as the manager of the football club I’d be saying we need to keep the group together and we need to add the other way.

"We haven't added [to the first team] in a long time in various transfer windows, for the reasons we've all discussed. But we need to move the team forward and we can't lose our best players.”