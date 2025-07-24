Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has not travelled with Eddie Howe’s squad on their pre-season tour of Asia amid Liverpool transfer links.

Newcastle United have announced a 29-man squad for their trip to Asia which will see them take part in three pre-season friendly games. A clash against Arsenal is first up on Sunday, before they take on a K-League XI on Wednesday 30 July.

They will round off their trip when they face Tottenham Hotspur in South Korea on Sunday 3 August. Those games will mark a stepping up of preparations ahead of a new campaign.

However, they will have to do that without their talisman Alexander Isak. Isak, who missed Saturday’s defeat against Celtic as his minutes are managed during pre-season, has not flown with the squad.

Newcastle United reveal Alexander Isak update

Newcastle United released the names of the 29 players that will travel to Singapore and then South Korea on Thursday morning, but Isak’s name was not among them. The Swedish international has been heavily-linked with a move away from St James’ Park this summer with Liverpool, who confirmed the signing of Hugo Ekitike on Wednesday night, among his suitors.

As mentioned, Isak missed Newcastle United’s defeat to Celtic on Saturday with Howe revealing post-match that he wanted Isak to remain on Tyneside and nurse an injury there: “Alex was with us all the way through Austria, but today, with all the speculation and things that are going on, I decided to send him home,” Howe revealed.

“It's purely the last thing Alex wants if he's not playing, is to be sat in the stand. Being under that scrutiny, I don't think that's fair to the player.

“So, if he wasn't going to play today, which we mutually agreed, he needs a little bit more training time, then it's best that he's not here.”

Isak was spotted training away from his teammates earlier this week, with our sister-title NewcastleWorld revealing that was because of a minor thigh injury that he was nursing. However, Isak being left out of the squad for their trip to Asia raised questions about his future at the club. Newcastle United, though, have confirmed that Isak’s omission is because of that thigh injury.

Martin Dubravka, who played 45 minutes at Celtic Park, has also not been included by the Magpies. The Slovakian could leave St James’ Park this summer.

Lewis Hall, meanwhile, has been included in the squad. Hall hasn’t played a match since the end of February, but it is hoped that he will be fit enough to play a part in pre-season and in their first Premier League match of the season away at Aston Villa.

Newcastle United’s travelling squad in full: Odysseas Vlachodimos, Nick Pope, John Ruddy, Max Thompson, Mark Gillespie, Emil Krafth, Harrison Ashby, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn, Alex Murphy, Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, William Osula, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Gordon, Sean Neave, Alfie Harrison, Anthony Munda, Travis Hernes.