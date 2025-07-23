Newcastle United's Alexander Isak has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. | Getty Images

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been subject to serious and prolonged transfer speculation surrounding his future.

The 25-year-old striker, who has scored 52 goals over the last two seasons for Newcastle United, still has three years left on his contract at St James’ Park.

Newcastle also have no intention to sell the Sweden international despite interest from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, but no official approach has been made for the player.

The Magpies would likely rebuff any offer for the striker this summer transfer window. Newcastle are considering offering an improved contract in a bid to secure Isak’s long-term future and reward him for his significant contributions to Eddie Howe’s side.

Only Mohammed Salah scored more Premier League goals last season than Isak as Newcastle qualified for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons. Isak also scored the winning goal in the 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool back in March to end Newcastle’s 70-year domestic trophy drought.

While he is among the highest earners at Newcastle, his salary is considered modest for a player often dubbed ‘the best striker in the world’.

Alexander Isak bombshell wage demand claim

TalkSPORT have claimed Isak will look to roughly double his current salary in order to commit his future to the club.

The striker reportedly wants to sign a deal worth £300,000-a-week, which would put him up with the Premier League’s highest earners.

It would also require Newcastle to smash their current wage structure, which has no player earning beyond £200,000-a-week as things stand. The fallout from offering Isak such a salary could also cause problems for Newcastle when it comes to PSR.

Not only would the club be committing to double Isak’s salary, effectively putting another high-earner on the wage bill, but it would also set a precedent for incoming signings as well as existing players looking to negotiate new contracts.

Alexander Isak update expected in next 24 hours

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe revealed he sent Isak home from the pre-season trip to Celtic on Saturday amid speculation surrounding his future.

But a crucial update surrounding Isak is expected within the next 24 hours or so as Newcastle are set to fly out to Singapore on Thursday to start their pre-season tour of Asia.

When asked if he expects Isak to travel with the squad to Asia, Howe added: “Yes, absolutely, yes.”

So confirmation of Isak’s place on the plane will be important to put any exit fears at ease for the time being. Should Isak not be on the plane, concerns and speculation will only intensify.

Newcastle face Arsenal in Singapore on July 27 before flying to South Korea for further matches against a K-League XI and Tottenham Hotspur on July 30 and August 3, respectively.

“I think it's difficult for me to give 100% clarity on any player [staying],” Howe admitted. “I'd never sit here and do that because it's football and you never know what could happen. All I can say is that Alex is happy at Newcastle.

“He loves the players that he plays with, the staff, the team. I've never had any issue with him other than really enjoying seeing his talent and seeing him express himself. Certainly, I'm confident that he's going to be here at the start of the season.”