Newcastle United target 34-goal Alexander Isak replacement as Liverpool await transfer green light
Newcastle are set to push ahead with Yoane Wissa from Brentford ahead of their next Premier League match against Liverpool at St James’ Park.
It’s Liverpool who are looking to sign Isak this summer after the forward removed himself from the Newcastle first-team squad in pre-season in a bid to force through a move to Merseyside.
While a Wissa deal could accelerate this coming week, the 28-year-old has been targeted as a replacement for Callum Wilson, who left Newcastle as a free agent earlier this summer.
Following Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Aston Villa, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “I think it's been my wish to get a striker and we needed to replace Callum most.
“I can't say that enough. It's not like we're looking at any other area. We've been looking to recruit a striker to replace Callum.Callum's a big miss, not just his playing ability, but his personality. So that's what we're looking to do.”
But a striker to potentially replace Isak is also a possibility. If Newcastle can agree such a transfer, it would pave the way for the Swede to leave and join Liverpool.
As such, The Reds will be keeping a close eye on Newcastle’s transfer business in the final couple of weeks of the window.
The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.
Newcastle United identify Alexander Isak replacement
After failing to land Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko so far this summer, Newcastle have reportedly turned to Paris Saint-Germain forward Goncalo Ramos as a potential striker target.
As per The Daily Mail, Ramos is a player of interest to Newcastle, and PSG could be open to selling the Portuguese international.
The 24-year-old recently scored a stoppage-time equaliser to help PSG win the UEFA Super Cup ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.
The Magpies first registered an interest in Ramos during his days at Benfica before PSG swooped to sign the forward.
Since arriving in France, Ramos has scored 34 goals in 88 appearances for the club. Despite Newcastle’s interest, Ramos has strongly hinted he will be staying at PSG this season.
Football is BACK - subscribe to our Newcastle United newsletter for all the news straight to your inbox
Goncalo Ramos addresses PSG future
Following the Super Cup win over Spurs, Ramos said: “I'm ready when the team needs me. When I receive the ball like that, I score.
"Yes, I confirm that I am staying [at PSG] this season."
If the striker’s comments are to be believed, Newcastle will have to look elsewhere in a bid to sign an Isak replacement - but time is running out.
The summer transfer window closes on September 1. While Newcastle have had a quietly successful summer so far with the signings of Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale, Malick Thiaw and Jacob Ramsey, the Isak situation has lingered over the club like a dark cloud.
Wissa’s arrival would certainly help things though another striker would still be needed to facilitate Isak’s departure.