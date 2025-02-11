Alexander Isak has played down the prospect of becoming Newcastle United’s future No. 9.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak’s goalscoring exploits for Newcastle have seen him become the club’s second all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League behind club icon and former No. 9 Alan Shearer. Isak’s 17 Premier League goals so far this season have seen him move above Papiss Cisse, Les Ferdinand, Andy Cole and his current teammate Callum Wilson - all of whom have donned to No. 9 shirt for Newcastle.

Isak’s goals have also moved him clear of former Magpies midfielder Rob Lee, who asked him whether he would like to wear the No. 9 shirt for Newcastle one day. The Swedish striker has worn the No. 14 shirt since his £63million arrival at Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022, he has gone on to score 54 goals in 95 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with uncertainty over current No. 9 Callum Wilson’s future at Newcastle, there is a chance the number could become vacant in the near future. Wilson, who turns 33 later this month, is out of contract at the end of the season though is understood to have an extension clause in his deal.

Wilson changed from the No. 13 shirt to the No. 9 shirt after his first season at Newcastle with Joelinton switching to the No. 7 shirt.

But Lee, who infamously had his squad number changed at Newcastle to No. 37 for a season, attempted to convince Isak to take the No. 9 shirt in the future.

Would Alexander Isak take the No. 9 shirt at Newcastle?

When Lee asked him about the shirt, Isak replied: “I would probably stay as 14 to be honest. I know [it’s iconic], I think it's a difficult one because I've been successful with 14, and it would probably not be an easy decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand [the pressure to wear the No. 9 shirt] but we’ll see.”

Why Alexander Isak wears No. 14 for Newcastle United

When asked about the No. 14 shirt, Isak told the Adopted Geordies Podcast: “I wouldn’t say it’s just one player but 14 is an iconic number, it has been great players who have played with that number.

“[David] Ginola, Thierry Henry and I had 14 when I signed for Dortmund as well so there’s some history there.”

Newcastle United set to open contract talks with Alexander Isak

With Isak one of the most in-form strikers in Europe this season, Newcastle are understood to be keen to reward him with a new contract at St James’ Park for the 2025-26 season. The 25-year-old has been subject to plenty of transfer interest this season but remains under contract at Newcastle until 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Champions League qualification will be key in helping Newcastle to persuade Isak to commit his long-term future to the club. The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool have been credited with an interest in the Swede while Chelsea saw an enquiry knocked back by Newcastle last summer.

The Magpies’ valuation of Isak would make him one of the most expensive players of all time should he be sold. Which clubs can afford such a fee is another question.