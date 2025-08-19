Newcastle United's Swedish striker #14 Alexander Isak applauds as he leaves the game, substituted during the English League Cup final football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on March 16, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United have officially responded to Alexander Isak’s bombshell social media statement issued on Tuesday evening.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak posted an Instagram story statement making claims of broken promises at Newcastle and going public with his desire to leave the football club.

It comes after the striker removed himself from first-team duties in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool submitted a £110million transfer bid for Isak that was rejected by Newcastle.

Alexander Isak statement

Isak missed the PFA Awards Evening on Tuesday amid the speculation surrounding his future at Newcastle.

Addressing his absence and his situation at Newcastle, Isak posted on Instagram: “I'm proud to be recognised by my fellow professionals with a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season for 2024/25.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my teammates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn't feel right to be there.

“I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Newcastle United respond to Alexander Isak statement

Newcastle were not aware that Isak would be releasing a statement beforehand but have now responded to the striker’s message with an equally strong response.

It read: “We are disappointed to have been alerted to a social media post by Alexander Isak this evening.

“We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views. As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired.

“We do not foresee those conditions being met.

“This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates.”