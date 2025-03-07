Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall: Newcastle United injury list & return dates

Newcastle United will be without Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall and Sven Botman ahead of some crucial games - but when will they return?

Newcastle have been dealt several blows in the past week with Anthony Gordon being suspended and both Lewis Hall and Sven Botman requiring surgery to address injury issues.

But there were also concerns surrounding Kieran Trippier and Alexander Isak after they were forced off in the 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Newcastle face West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday night (8pm kick-off) followed by the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday, March 16 (4:30pm kick-off) at Wembley Stadium before the international break.

Speaking on Friday, Eddie Howe provided a fitness update on several players heading into two huge games coming up.

Here is Newcastle United’s current injury/unavailable list along with the players’ expected return dates...

Alexander Isak - fatigue

Isak was a concern after going off in the Brighton match on Sunday but has since been spotted in training at Darsley Park in the week building up to the West Ham United trip.

On Isak’s fitness, Howe said: “He's fine. Sunday he came off, he was just feeling a bit fatigued, I think, towards the end of the game, a bit tight in his body, so we withdrew him.

“I'm just trying to think back to this week, but I think he's trained every day - he's good.”

When asked whether Isak would start against West Ham, Howe added: “Fingers crossed, yeah. As I said, if he's fit, he'll play, because that's the best way to get him in the best physical condition for future games.”

Estimated return date = West Ham (a) - 10/03/25

Kieran Trippier - back

Trippier went off early against Brighton with a back issue but has since trained ahead of the trip to West Ham.

But Howe played down the prospect of any more injuries to his squad.

When asked about Trippier, Howe said: “No [more injuries], we've still got two more training sessions before Monday night's game, but at the moment that would be enough, and fingers crossed we can keep everyone else fit.”

Estimated return date = West Ham (a) - 10/03/25

Anthony Gordon - suspension

Gordon had been handed a three-match ban following his red card against Brighton which the club decided not to appeal.

Gordon will miss Monday night’s match against West Ham, their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool and their Premier League clash with Brentford at St James’ Park at the beginning of April before returning in a month’s time.

Estimated return date = Leicester City (a) - 07/04/25

Sven Botman - knee injury

Botman has missed the past month with a knee injury that was initially described as a ‘knock’. He was understood to be ‘close’ to a return ahead of Sunday’s match but the persisting problem saw him seek specialist advice.

The defender will now undergo surgery that will keep him sidelined for around eight more weeks.

Howe said: “ So with Sven, we've been trying to get him back to full fitness and he was actually very close for the Brighton game.

“Just the day before, one of the last actions in training, he felt the same problem in his knee. So that meant, again, just sort of a resetting. We still hoped he could come back.

“But then this week, again, he's felt the same discomfort. So it looks like he'll now have to have an operation.

“This has come actually from a knock in one of his first games back. And again, he didn't feel it was a big issue. But I think, without going too technically, he just needs a real small operation just to clear out some fluid, and then he'll be fine again.”

Estimated return date = Chelsea (H) - 10/05/25

Lewis Hall - foot injury

Hall missed Newcastle’s FA Cup defeat against Brighton with a foot injury, one that required him to see a specialist. A statement released by the club on Wednesday morning confirmed not just fears that Hall will miss the Carabao Cup final, but also that his season has come to a premature end.

Reflecting on Hall’s injury, Howe said: “Yeah, really disappointed for Lewis. Devastated for him, actually, because he had so much to look forward to at this moment of the season. Obviously, the cup final will be a big thing for all the players at the moment.

“Lewis also had possible international experience coming up. And he was just in really good form as well and playing very well. So, yeah, that's a big blow for him, for us.

“The most important thing now is his recovery and making sure he comes back as good as he's been.”

Estimated return date = 2026/26 pre-season.

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

A return towards the end of the campaign is most likely for the defender.

Lascelles has not featured in almost 12 months after suffering an ACL injury during their win over the Hammers at St James’ Park last season. Lascelles has recently revealed he has had a couple of setbacks in his recovery but added: “Physically and mentally, I’m in a great place and I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”Botman hasn’t featured since the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg win over Arsenal - a match that saw the Dutchman suffer a knee injury in.

Howe has teased his return in recent weeks, but admitted that until the defender is 100% ready, he won’t be rushed back into the team.

Estimated return date = April 2025.