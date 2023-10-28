Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle have several players out and set to be unavailable over the next few weeks following recent injuries to Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy and Elliot Anderson.

Here is Newcastle’s current injury/unavailable list...

Sandro Tonali (suspension from football)

Tonali has been handed a 10-month ban from football. This suspension will rule the midfielder out of action for the rest of the season, next summer’s European Championship and the opening weeks of next season.

Tonali was set to be available for the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday as Newcastle awaited confirmation of the ban by FIFA. But this reportedly came through on Friday, rendering the midfielder ineligible.

Expected return: August 2024

Sven Botman (knee)

Botman has missed Newcastle’s last few games with a knee-injury. The Dutchman hasn’t featured since netting his first Magpies goal during their demolition of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last month.

Botman is expected to miss a few more games but there are hopes that he can return at some point before the next set of international games. With five games coming up in the next three weeks, Botman’s return to fitness could be a priceless asset for Howe.

Expected return: Borussia Dortmund (A) - 07/11

Alexander Isak (groin)

Isak limped-off against Borussia Dortmund after suffering a recurrence of a groin injury that hampered him during the last international break. Although the injury isn’t thought to be serious, the Sweden international isn’t expected to return until after the November international break.

Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11

Jacob Murphy (shoulder)

Murphy lasted just moments on the pitch on Wednesday night before suffering what appeared to be a dislocated shoulder. Murphy played a crucial role in their win over Crystal Palace at the weekend and Howe has revealed he is ‘worried’ about the extent of the winger’s injury as he is assessed further.

Murphy could require surgery which would likely rule him out until 2024, but he could make a more swift return should he avoid going under the knife.

Expected return: TBC

Lewis Miley (illness)

Teenage midfielder Lewis Miley has been away from training for Newcastle as he recovers from glandular fever.

He is unlikely to be back in Newcastle’s first-team squad until after the international break in November.

Expected return: Paris Saint-Germain (A) - 28/11

Elliot Anderson (back)

Anderson missed the defeat to Dortmund with a back injury. The 20-year-old has featured fairly regularly for the Magpies this season but faces some time on the sidelines.

Anderson is set for eight weeks out and will be hoping to be back involved before the turn of the year.

Expected return: Liverpool (A) - 01/01

Harvey Barnes (foot)

Barnes picked up a foot injury at Bramall Lane last month and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He is expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the ‘unusual’ injury didn’t require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for a number of months.

Howe is hopeful of having the winger back by late December.