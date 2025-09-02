Alexander Isak has already left Liverpool.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just hours after completing a £130million Premier League record move to Liverpool from Newcastle United, Isak left to join up with the Sweden national team in Stockholm.

Despite not playing any football since May, Isak has been called up to the Sweden squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Kosovo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak went on strike at Newcastle and refused to play for the club in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool, which ultimately proved successful.

Sweden boss discusses Alexander Isak call-up

Isak has been training individually and not playing for well over a month but was still able to secure a place in the Sweden squad on reputation alone.

Former Newcastle forward and current Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson explained the call-up as his squad arrived for international duty.

He said: “I spoke to Alex yesterday and this morning. We expect him here today. He is extremely professional and has a good mentality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is very stable and controlled. We have no worries. He’s not able to play for 90 minutes, but he can be a game-changer.”

Alexander Isak spotted with former Newcastle United teammate

The morning after leaving Newcastle, Isak was spotted arriving for international duty with Sweden in Stockholm and was pictured alongside his now former teammate, Emil Krafth.

Newcastle winger Anthony Elanga has also joined up with the Sweden squad for the World Cup qualifier matches.

Krafth is yet to feature for Newcastle this season and was an unused substitute in the matches against Aston Villa and Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest international break marks the defender’s return to the national team set-up, having missed out previously.

It would be intriguing to know what, if anything, Isak and Krafth have been discussing after being quickly reunited on international duty.

While Isak’s conduct and departure are understood to have angered several players at Newcastle, Krafth showed some support for his compatriot on social media by liking Isak’s Instagram post confirming his move to Liverpool.

The striker wrote: “An honour and a privilege to join this incredible club @liverpoolfc. A proud day for me and my family. Can’t wait to get going and see you all soon Reds! YNWA.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Isak reacts to Liverpool transfer

Following the announcement of his transfer, Isak told the Liverpool club website: “It’s been a long journey to get here. But I’m super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’m just happy it’s done and that I can get back to work. I’m looking forward to seeing my teammates and the fans, and getting back out there.

“I think I have a lot to give, I think I have a lot to improve. I’m a striker but I always want to give as much as possible to the team, mainly goals but much more than that as well.

“I want to win everything. Yeah, [as simple as that].”