Newcastle United transfer news: Major developments surrounding Alexander Isak’s future have emerged amid interest from Liverpool this summer.

Alexander Isak has reportedly told Newcastle United he wants to ‘explore’ a move away from the club this summer - according to the Mail. Isak was left out of Newcastle United’s squad for their trip to Asia on Thursday morning.

Newcastle United revealed that Isak’s omission was down to a minor thigh injury, one that had caused him to train away from the rest of the first-team earlier this week. Isak also missed Newcastle’s trip to Celtic Park at the weekend after Eddie Howe made the decision to keep the Swedish international away from the spotlight.

“Alex was with us all the way through Austria, but today, with all the speculation and things that are going on, I decided to send him home,” Howe revealed on Saturday.

“It's purely the last thing Alex wants if he's not playing, is to be sat in the stand. Being under that scrutiny, I don't think that's fair to the player.

“So, if he wasn't going to play today, which we mutually agreed, he needs a little bit more training time, then it's best that he's not here.”

Alexander Isak transfer bombshell

Isak has just under three years remaining on his current Newcastle United contract and the club have insisted throughout the summer that he is not for sale. Liverpool’s interest over the last few weeks was knocked back by the Magpies who will demand a fee well in excess of £100m for the 25-year-old.

However, recent reports from the Mail have suggested that the Magpies hierarchy have been informed of Isak’s desire to explore his options this summer. Newcastle United are planning contract talks with the striker, but reported demands of £300,000 a week could prove to be a stumbling block.

Any club interested in buying Isak this summer will have to pay a reported £150m for his signature - a fee that would smash the current British transfer record. Liverpool, whose purchase of Florian Wirtz could break that record if all future fees are paid, have just spent an initial £69m on a deal to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Speaking in March about speculation surrounding his future at Newcastle United, Isak reiterated his commitment to the club: “There's not much to say, really.” Isak told Fotbollskanalen . “I've commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times.

“It's been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel there. I'm not thinking about the future.

“I just want to perform for Newcastle. Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and reach the Champions League games. That's where my focus lies.”

This is a message that Isak has repeated previously whilst on international duty: “I am fully focused on my task there and that we will have a fantastic season. There are still great opportunities for that,” Isak said back in November.

“I have no thoughts about anything else. The only thing I can say is that a lot of information and rumours often come out. Much of what I read is not true. So that’s about all I can say about the whole thing.”