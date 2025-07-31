Newcastle United transfer news: Newcastle United’s stance on Liverpool’s interest in signing Alexander Isak this summer has not changed.

Newcastle United remain firm in their stance that Alexander Isak is not for sale this summer in a directive that has come from the very top of the club. Isak did not travel with Eddie Howe’s first-team squad to Singapore last week - instead remaining on Tyneside to explore his options.

Liverpool have continually been linked with a move for the striker, but are yet to submit a bid for him. Newcastle United’s valuation of £150m would make Isak the most expensive ever transfer between British clubs should he move to Anfield.

However, Newcastle’s insistence that he will not be sold this summer remains strong and they have not yet had that stance tested by the Reds.

Alexander Isak training developments

As Howe, his staff and players continue their pre-season preparations in South Korea, Isak has flown over to his former club Real Sociedad to train. The Swedish international moved to St James’ Park from the Reale Arena in 2022, signing a six-year contract with the Magpies.

Taking to X, Sky Sports’ Keith Downie confirmed the reasons for Isak’s decision to train alone at Real Sociedad, revealing that he has done so with the full knowledge of Newcastle United.

He posted on X: ‘Alexander Isak is training individually at his former club Real Sociedad's training facilities amid uncertainty over his Newcastle future. The former Real Sociedad striker is using the Basque club's facilities when it is empty — with his own staff for recovery from a minor thigh injury. Isak has informed #NUFC he wants to explore his options this summer following an informal approach from Liverpool. If Isak was to leave Newcastle, his former club would receive 10 percent of every euro above a €70m transfer fee. The striker joined the Spanish club in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund, spending three years at the club.’

He added: ‘It’s common knowledge that Isak has his own team of trainers that help him with personal training/injury recovery etc. Eddie Howe has confirmed this before…he and club are comfortable with Isak using his own people in conjunction with the club. While the optics of this current situation aren’t great, remember all the #NUFC staff are in South Korea with the team. So Isak needs to train & recover somewhere…’

Benjamin Sesko transfer update

Whilst talk of Isak’s future at the club continues to dominate, Newcastle United have sounded out potential replacements for him. RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has emerged as a potential alternative - although that deal looks a tricky one to complete.

Not only will Newcastle United likely have to fork out a club record fee to sign the Slovenian international, but they will also have to beat interest from Manchester United to seal a deal. Neither Newcastle United nor the Red Devils have had a bid accepted by Leipzig for Sesko, however, it is believed that the striker is holding out for a move to Old Trafford. Sesko scored 21 goals in all competitions last season, with 13 of those coming in the Bundesliga.