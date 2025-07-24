The latest Alexander Isak transfer news amid Sky Sports claim, interest from Liverpool and Saudi Arabia plus Newcastle United’s stance.

Alexander Isak once again finds himself in the middle of a transfer storm at Newcastle United. Just two weeks ago, the Swedish international was being heavily-linked with a move to Liverpool amid a saga involving Hugo Ekitike.

Ekitike’s move to Anfield has been confirmed and whilst that appeared to have quelled all rumours about Isak’s future on Tyneside, speculation was inflamed at the weekend when he missed Newcastle United’s clash with Celtic in Glasgow. Isak didn’t travel with the team to Celtic Park and was spotted training by himself earlier this week.

A thigh injury was explained as the reason for Isak’s omission from training earlier this week.

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

Explaining Isak’s absence at the weekend, Howe said: “Alex was with us all the way through Austria, but today, with all the speculation and things that are going on, I decided to send him home.

“It's purely the last thing Alex wants if he's not playing, is to be sat in the stand. Being under that scrutiny, I don't think that's fair to the player.

“So, if he wasn't going to play today, which we mutually agreed, he needs a little bit more training time, then it's best that he's not here. I have conversations with, I'd say, 100% of the players on their futures. I'm very, very communicative with them, whether that's at the end of the season, whether that's during pre-season.

“So, yes, I've had discussions with him. But that's not abnormal. I respect a player's career and how short it is.

“All the time, I will be communicating my desires and my wishes to them and what I see and trying to help them. Alex has been really good. He's trained really well so far this season.

“So, I know there'll be lots of noise around it, and I can't really control that. But from inside, he's been really good.”

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak transfer stance

Further speculation over Isak’s future at Newcastle United emerged on Thursday morning when it was revealed that the striker had been left out of the Magpies squad that travelled to Asia for a pre-season camp. Newcastle United named 29 players in Howe’s squad for that trip, including Lewis Hall who has been absent since February with injury.

A minor thigh injury was explained as the reason for Isak’s omission and absence on the plane to Asia. However, just hours later, the Mai l reported that Newcastle United’s hierarchy had been informed of Isak’s desire to explore his options this summer.

The Swedish international is valued at well in excess of £100m with a £150m fee reportedly being demanded by the Magpies for the striker. Newcastle United insist that Isak remains not for sale this summer in a directive that has reportedly come from the very top of the club.

Sky Sports and David Ornstein updates

As those reports over Isak’s future spread like wildfire on social media, many Newcastle United supporters feared the worst that they had seen the last of Isak in a Magpies shirt. Those fears had many supporters conflicted in what the club now must do.

Isak is their talisman and many fans want to see him continue his future at the club. However, keeping an unhappy player whose value may decrease as transfer windows roll by is a huge risk for the Magpies to take, particularly in a world of PSR.

Taking to X to update the situation, David Ornstein wrote: ‘Alexander Isak wants to leave Newcastle United. Absence from Celtic friendly + Asia tour 25yo’s preference. #NUFC keen for Sweden international striker to stay on improved deal but also exploring potential replacements @TheAthleticFC after @CraigHope_DM’

That was supported by Sky Sports’ Keith Downie who posed: ‘Alexander Isak has informed Newcastle United he wants to explore his options this transfer window, as per @CraigHope_DM. There has NOT been a formal transfer request to date. There have been conversations about a new contract at Newcastle over the past few months, however at this stage nothing has materialised. Isak has three years left on his deal so club are in a strong position in terms of Isak’s value — £150m. #NUFC say he was left at home due to a minor thigh issue and a long-haul flight wouldn’t have helped his recovery. Liverpool made an informal approach last week before signing Hugo Ekitike but they retain interest in Isak. Isak has been affected by the speculation wants to weigh up his options.’

Liverpool’s Alexander Isak interest

The one club set to benefit from Isak’s potential departure from St James’ Park is Liverpool. The Reds have already spent lavishly in the transfer market and whilst clubs like Newcastle United are hamstrung by PSR, Liverpool’s spending is set to continue as they, along with last season’s top-four, look to break the billion pound spending mark and leave their competitors in the dust.

Arne Slot’s side have already announced the signing of Ekitike, but could also move for Isak particularly if Luis Diaz leaves the club. The Times report that Liverpool are preparing a £130m bid for Isak, although that would still fall short of Newcastle’s valuation.

There is also reportedly interest from Saudi Arabia. Al-Hilal have been linked with a move, although that deal looks very complicated to do for a number of reasons - including PIF’s influence at both clubs.

Newcastle United’s interest in Yoane Wissa is still ongoing, but there is still movement needed on that deal to reach an agreement with Brentford. Amid all of this, the Magpies are preparing for three pre-season games out in Asia with the first to be played against Arsenal in Singapore on Sunday.