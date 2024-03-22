Newcastle United stars Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth were in international friendly action for Sweden away to Portugal on Thursday evening.

Isak started the match and played the full 90 minutes as Sweden were beaten 5-2 by Portugal at Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques. Emil Krafth was a second-half substitute in the match.

Goals from Rafael Leao, Matheus Nunes, Bruno Fernandes, Bruma and Goncalo Ramos saw Portugal cruise to a comfortable win with Viktor Gyokeres and Gustaf Nilsson scoring second-half consolations for Sweden.

Sweden haven't qualified for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament in Germany this summer after finishing third in their qualification group behind Belgium and Austria.

While Newcastle are currently in Dubai for warm-weather training during the international break, several of their players are preparing for international matches. Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon are set to face each other at Wembley Stadium on Saturday as England host Brazil.

It could be Gordon's first cap for The Three Lions after being named in Gareth Southgate's squad. Fabian Schar, Martin Dubravka and Miguel Almiron are also set to be in action for their respective nations.

Lewis Miley and Lewis Hall are in the England Under-20s squad for the Euro Elite League matches.

The only other senior call-up linked to Newcastle this month is Jamal Lewis, who was called up to the Northern Ireland squad but has been ruled out of the upcoming match against Romania due to injury. It is hoped he will return in time for the second friendly against Scotland next week. Lewis is currently out on loan at Watford, who have an option to buy the defender in the summer.

Here is a round-up of Newcastle United's current international players...

1 . Anthony Gordon - England Gordon has been called-up to the England squad for the first time for the friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley Stadium on March 23 and March 26. Photo Sales

2 . Bruno Guimaraes - Brazil Guimaraes is back with the Brazil squad for the upcoming friendlies against England and Spain. Photo Sales

3 . Alexander Isak - Sweden Isak is back with the Sweden squad for the friendly matches against Portugal and Albania. He played the full 90 minutes against Portugal as Sweden were beaten 5-2 at Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes. Photo: Linnea Rheborg Photo Sales