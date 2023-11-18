News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

All-time Premier League table without VAR: Where Newcastle United would rank compared to Man Utd, Liverpool and rivals

A look at the all-time Premier League table without VAR to see where Newcastle United would rank compared to their rivals.

By Jamie Kemble , Ben McKenna
Published 18th Nov 2023, 14:06 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 14:40 GMT

Newcastle United have had their fair share of battles with VAR since the technology's introduction back in 2019, but how how have their benefited compared to rivals, if at all?

The Magpies haven't had too many controversies involving VAR this season, at least not ones that have gone against them, but that hasn't always been the case. VAR was brought in to reduce controversy, but it only seems to have made the problem worse, dominating headlines week-in, week-out.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the VAR-aided decisions since 2019 to see where Newcastle and their Premier League rivals would be without the technology. We do that by taking each VAR decision that impacts goals and going with the original decision made on the pitch. Take a look below.

Points without VAR: 6. Actual points: 6. Points gained/lost with VAR: 0.

1. Luton Town

Points without VAR: 6. Actual points: 6. Points gained/lost with VAR: 0.

Photo Sales
Points without VAR: 27. Actual points: 26. Points gained/lost with VAR: -1.

2. West Brom

Points without VAR: 27. Actual points: 26. Points gained/lost with VAR: -1.

Photo Sales
Points without VAR: 46. Actual points: 43. Points gained/lost with VAR: -3.

3. Norwich City

Points without VAR: 46. Actual points: 43. Points gained/lost with VAR: -3.

Photo Sales
Points without VAR: 53. Actual points: 51. Points gained/lost with VAR: -2.

4. Nottingham Forest

Points without VAR: 53. Actual points: 51. Points gained/lost with VAR: -2.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:VARPremier League