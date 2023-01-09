Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is expected to make several changes to his side for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City

The match at St James’s Park (8pm kick-off) will see Newcastle looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-1 FA Cup defeat against League One side Sheffield Wednesday and reach a first League Cup semi-final since 1976. Leicester are a well established side in the competition having won it three times and reached the last eight in five of the last six seasons.

Newcastle have won their last two meetings with Leicester, securing a 2-1 win at St James’s last season and beating the Foxes 3-0 at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

Howe made eight changes to his side for the Sheffield Wednesday game, most of which are set to be reverted for the quick turnaround. The Magpies welcomed back Alexander Isak from a lengthy thigh injury on Saturday with the club’s record signing expected to play some role once again on Tuesday night.

“He’s getting closer,” said Howe ahead of the match. “Hopefully, Saturday will do him good, and he’ll be involved. We want him fit and available as quickly as possible. I felt that 45 minutes was his maximum.”

Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Nick Pope are set to return after being rested but Howe is waiting to see if Allan Saint-Maximin is back available after the winger dropped out of the FA Cup clash late due to illness.

“Allan, I don’t know, we’ll have to wait and see,” Howe admitted as he looks to name as ‘full strength’ a side as possible for the quarter-final match.

Here is Newcastle United’s predicted line-up to face Leicester City.

1. GK: Nick Pope After sitting out Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, Pope is set to return to the side as he eyes a seventh consecutive clean sheet.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier Likely to lead the side out at St James's Park on Tuesday. Has been involved in every match so far this season.

3. CB: Fabian Schar Set to return to the side after being rested for the FA Cup match. Still yet to lose a match while playing for Newcastle this season.

4. CB: Sven Botman Will be hoping to help Newcastle bounce back after suffering his first defeat since signing for the club at Sheffield Wednesday.