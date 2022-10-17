Newcastle held Manchester United to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday despite missing some key players.

Following the match, Eddie Howe revealed a couple of injury setbacks.

But which players will be available for the match against Everton at St James’s Park (7:30pm kick-off)?

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list as it stands as well as potential return dates…

Fabian Schar – knock

The Swiss centre-back was in the wars against Manchester United on Sunday as he helped Newcastle keep a fourth clean sheet of the season.

Schar went down several times but played on before being replaced by Jamaal Lascelles in the 90th minute of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been said

“A few knocks,” Howe said. “He had one to the head, one to the foot, a few different things, but, touch wood, he’s OK. He was suffering from cramp in the end.”

Potential return date

19/10: Everton (H)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonjo Shelvey – hamstring

The midfielder suffered a serious hamstring injury during the 3-2 defeat at Benfica during pre-season, facing a number of months on the sidelines.

But his progress has been better than expected and he returned to the bench at Manchester United on Sunday.

Shelvey needs to play just three more first team matches for Newcastle in order to trigger a one-year contract extension, with his current deal set to expire next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been said

“Yeah, he’s getting closer,” Howe said. “He's trained, not necessarily full training at this moment in time, but he’s very, very close. He’s doing very well.”

Potential return date

19/10: Everton (H)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saint-Maximin returned from a hamstring injury from the substitutes bench against Brentford last week only to re-injure his hamstring again.

He missed the Manchester United match and is expected to remain in the sidelines until the end of the month at the earliest.

What has been said

Advertisement Hide Ad

How said: "Maxi’s got a very slight irritation of his hamstring. On its own, that would be probably a few days out, but, because it’s the third time he’s done it, we’re going to have to be very careful with his return to play.”

Potential return date

29/10: Aston Villa (H)

Alexander Isak – thigh

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker withdrew from the Sweden squad due to injury. It was enough to keep him out of Sweden’s two Nations League matches and he was assessed on his return to Newcastle where a thigh issue was confirmed.

He has since missed the matches against Fulham, Brentford and Manchester United and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a major set-back.

What has been said

"Alex has just re-injured his thigh,” Howe said. “It’s a similar injury to the first one he picked up with Sweden. He’s going to be out for a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We probably won’t see him before we break for the World Cup.”

Potential return date

26/12: Leicester City (A)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Ritchie – calf

Ritchie picked up a calf injury in training at Newcastle during the international break.

Eddie Howe has suggested the midfielder could be out until after the World Cup break.

What has been said

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Matt has picked up a calf problem,” said Howe. “We don’t know whether he’ll be back before the World Cup, but he’s doing well.”

Potential return date

26/12: Leicester City (A)

Karl Darlow – ankle

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September, Karl Darlow suffered a twisted ankle in training, forcing Newcastle to make a move for free agent goalkeeper Loris Karius as a short-term replacement.

Darlow’s injury is not thought to be too serious and as a result he has been included in Newcastle’s 25-man squad for the first half of the season.

What has been said

Howe said: “The injury to Darlow - he was just in training doing normal shot action but he twisted his ankle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potential return date

26/12: Leicester City (A)

Emil Krafth – ACL

The Swedish right-back is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and could potentially be out for the remainder of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Tranmere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been said

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “It's difficult to give a firm date but it's going to be six to nine months. A long time out which is a huge blow to us.”

Potential return date