Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Joe Willock start for Newcastle United
Steve Bruce has recalled his big guns for this afternoon’s home game against Southampton.
Winless Newcastle United take on Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side at St James’s Park looking to get their season up and running.
Callum Wilson – who wasn’t involved in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Burnley – starts. Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron also start the game.
Head coach Steve Bruce said in the programme: “There’s no doubt about it, it’s been a frustrating start to the campaign with the results we’ve had, a few of the decisions have gone against us, and a couple of moments in each game that have not fallen for us, when the results could’ve been very different if they had. But we’re only three games in, and I have to say I have genuinely been encouraged with aspects from each match.”
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Woodman, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Ritchie, S Longstaff, Almiron, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Wilson. Subs: Gillespie, Clark, Joelinton, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Manquillo, Fraser, Gayle.