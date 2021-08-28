Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Joe Willock start for Newcastle United

Steve Bruce has recalled his big guns for this afternoon’s home game against Southampton.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 2:04 pm
Updated Saturday, 28th August 2021, 2:47 pm
Allan Saint-Maximin arrives at St James's Park.

Winless Newcastle United take on Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side at St James’s Park looking to get their season up and running.

Callum Wilson – who wasn’t involved in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Burnley – starts. Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron also start the game.

Head coach Steve Bruce said in the programme: “There’s no doubt about it, it’s been a frustrating start to the campaign with the results we’ve had, a few of the decisions have gone against us, and a couple of moments in each game that have not fallen for us, when the results could’ve been very different if they had. But we’re only three games in, and I have to say I have genuinely been encouraged with aspects from each match.”

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Woodman, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Ritchie, S Longstaff, Almiron, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Wilson. Subs: Gillespie, Clark, Joelinton, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Manquillo, Fraser, Gayle.