Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson & seven others out for Newcastle United at Sheffield Wednesday - gallery
Newcastle United’s line-up to face Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup has been confirmed
As expected, Eddie Howe has made plenty of changes to his Newcastle side following Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw at Arsenal in the Premier League. The Magpies boss also has a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City to consider this coming Tuesday at St James’s Park (8pm kick-off).
United welcomed back record signing Alexander Isak to the squad for the first time since he picked up a thigh injury back in September but there was no room for Allan Saint-Maximin and several other first team regulars.
NUFC line-up v Sheffield Wednesday: Dubravka; Manquillo, Lascelles, Botman, Lewis; Longstaff, Anderson, Joelinton; Ritchie, Murphy, Isak
Subs: Darlow, Trippier, Dummett, Wood, Fraser, Almiron, Willock, Burn, Guimaraes
Here is a list of Newcastle United’s absentees for tonight’s match at Sheffield Wednesday...