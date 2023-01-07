Newcastle United’s line-up to face Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup has been confirmed

As expected, Eddie Howe has made plenty of changes to his Newcastle side following Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw at Arsenal in the Premier League. The Magpies boss also has a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City to consider this coming Tuesday at St James’s Park (8pm kick-off).

United welcomed back record signing Alexander Isak to the squad for the first time since he picked up a thigh injury back in September but there was no room for Allan Saint-Maximin and several other first team regulars.

NUFC line-up v Sheffield Wednesday: Dubravka; Manquillo, Lascelles, Botman, Lewis; Longstaff, Anderson, Joelinton; Ritchie, Murphy, Isak

Subs: Darlow, Trippier, Dummett, Wood, Fraser, Almiron, Willock, Burn, Guimaraes

Here is a list of Newcastle United’s absentees for tonight’s match at Sheffield Wednesday...

1. Fabian Schar - rested The defender has been left out of the squad. He’s started all but one league match for Newcastle this season. Photo Sales

2. Nick Pope - rested Martin Dubravka’s return sees Nick Pope rested for the FA Cup clash. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3. Callum Wilson - rested The striker has been rested this weekend. Photo Sales

4. Emil Krafth - knee Emil Krafth is out with a long-term knee injury. The right-back ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a Carabao Cup win at Tranmere back in August. Photo: Getty Photo Sales