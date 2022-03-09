Newcastle United drop Allan Saint-Maximin fitness hint ahead of run of away games
Allan Saint-Maximin close to full fitness – and ready to play his part.
That’s the view of Eddie Howe ahead of tomorrow night's game against Southampton. The first is the first of a run of four away games, three of which will be played in a hectic eight-day period.
Saint-Maximin came off the bench in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion after recovering from a calf problem, and is pushing for a start at the St Mary’s Stadium, where the club will look to extend its eight-game Premier League unbeaten run.
Asked about his fitness, head coach Howe said: “He’s not 100% fit. He did one day’s training before the previous game. So we’re very keen to obviously have him back, and back at his best. I think when he came on, he did well.
"At a key moment in the game, he gave us a bit of a lift. We’re trying to build up his fitness, so he’s nearly there.”