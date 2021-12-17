Allan Saint-Maximin injury worry for Newcastle United ahead of Manchester City game
Eddie Howe’s sweating on the fitness of Allan Saint-Maximin for Newcastle United’s festive programme.
Saint-Maximin was forced off late in last night’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool with an injury. The influential winger had needed treatment after a heavy challenge at Anfield, and Howe was asked for an update on him after the Premier League game.
"With Maxi, I think he took a really nasty tackle,” said United’s head coach. “I don’t know whether his injury is related to that tackle, or is more muscular. I’ve no idea.
"I tried to speak to him as he came off, but I didn’t manage to get clear communication on what that was. Fingers crossed for him, he’s such a big player for us. We don’t want to lose him for any amount of time.”
Howe, now preparing for Sunday’s home game against Premier League champions Manchester City, also lost Jamal Lewis to an injury. The defender limped off with a hamstring problem early in the game.