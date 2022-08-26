Allan Saint-Maximin is Newcastle’s ‘superstar’ in waiting - he just needs to add one thing to his game

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan Saint-Maximin is Newcastle’s ‘superstar’ in waiting (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Allan Saint-Maximin stole the headlines at St James’s Park on Sunday after a scintillating display.

The Frenchman turned Kyle Walker inside-out and posed a constant threat to the City defence as Newcastle’s almost flawless game plan took full effect.

In transition, Newcastle were virtually unplayable as the City defence struggled to cope with United’s front-three of Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Saint-Maximin.

Kyle Walker had a torrid afternoon against Allan Saint-Maximin (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

After a disappointing display at Brighton the weekend before, Saint-Maximin reminded everyone just what quality he possesses, including his own teammates.

Speaking post-match, Kieran Trippier said: “He’s the type of player that gets everybody on the edge of their seat and when he plays like this and like the game against Everton at home, he gives everyone a big boost around him.

“I keep saying to him keep playing like this week in and week out. He’s a top quality player and he’s shown today what he’s all about and I’m absolutely delighted that he’s my teammate.

“It’s just about, for him now, being consistent because he’s an unbelievable player.”

This was backed up by his manager Eddie Howe, who has challenged Saint-Maximin to make these type of performances a regular occurrence:

“He got every aspect of his game in a very good place. His pace was there. You could see he was electric. His decision-making with the ball was very good. He defended well.

“I thought he gave a great display. In that form, he gives us a totally different dimension. He’s so important for us.

"The challenge for Maxi is ‘can you bring that game every week?’. Not just in flashes. That will dictate how good a season he has.”

Repeating that performance is the biggest challenge now facing Saint-Maximin - and it’s one that will prove if he has the capability of becoming one of the world’s top wingers.

The arrival of Alexander Isak will help alleviate some of the pressure on Saint-Maximin when Wilson is absent through injury and allow him to perform in a supporting role, one that has traditionally elicited the best performances from him in a black and white shirt.

Saint-Maximin now has a real opportunity to distance himself from the long line of French ‘mavericks’ at the club and become a genuine Premier League star.

He also has the perfect opportunity to force himself into Didier Deschamps’ national team plans, something he has made no secret of his desire to do in the past.

But for all of this to happen, the display against Manchester City must now become the norm for Saint-Maximin, rather than the exception.

That doesn't necessarily mean that he must set up three goals a game for his teammates or make international fullbacks look distinctly ordinary every time he takes to the pitch, although that would make Newcastle’s hopes of breaking into the top-six a little more straightforward.