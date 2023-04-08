News you can trust since 1849
Allan Saint-Maximin issues Newcastle United injury warning and makes big Champions League claim

Allan Saint-Maximin is confident Newcastle United are capable of playing Champions League football next season.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 8th Apr 2023, 07:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 07:52 BST

Newcastle currently sit inside the Champions League qualification places in the Premier League heading into the final 10 games of the campaign. The Magpies have climbed up to third in the table following a run of four straight wins.

Following Wednesday night’s 5-1 win at West Ham United, Saint-Maximin was asked about the club’s Champions League ‘dream’.

“I don't dream about it,” the Frenchman told The Gazette. “We are capable of doing it so it's not a dream for me, we just need to be focused because we haven't achieved anything at the moment.

Newcastle United's French midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin comes out onto the pitch before the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)Newcastle United's French midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin comes out onto the pitch before the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Newcastle United's French midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin comes out onto the pitch before the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
"We need to be focused and work hard, maybe in five or six games we will be able to see what we can have. We have to win, we have two very important away games coming up and for sure if we win those two games against Brentford and [Aston Villa], we're going to be in a really good position.”

Saint-Maximin has the last four matches for Newcastle and has grabbed an assist in each of the last two as he looks to continue his and his team’s good form at Brentford on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).

“We play a lot so we need to make sure [we recover],” he added. “When you play a lot and start a lot of games you have a big risk of being injured and we need to make sure every single player recovers well.

"We have many players wanting to start the game so we ne just need to be focused and make sure we win the next game.”

