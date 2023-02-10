Saint-Maximin made his first Premier League start since August in the 1-1 draw with West Ham United at St James’s Park last Saturday. The 25-year-old is in contention to start again for the trip down to Bournemouth this Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

The winger was handed an opportunity to return to the starting line-up due to Bruno Guimaraes’ three-match suspension and Alexander Isak's concussion following the 2-1 Carabao Cup semi-final win over Southampton.

Although the pair’s absence allowed Saint-Maximin to regain his place in the starting 11 for the first time in five months, the player admitted they were a big miss.

Newcastle United's French midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin arrives for the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on February 4, 2023.(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“It's simple, we have very good players, even Isak which is a shame he didn't play [against West Ham] because I think if Isak and Bruno play the game then it would maybe be different but that's what happens sometimes,” Saint-Maximin said.

"The same thing happened to me where I start very good this season against City then Wolverhampton, I get my [hamstring] injury and after that the team have to do without me and they've done very well.

"So when the team win every single game, you have to wait for your chance and try to do everything."

Saint-Maximin will be aiming to keep his place in the side with Guimaraes and Isak set to return and new £40million signing Anthony Gordon pushing for a place in the Newcastle starting line-up.

“For sure Bruno is a big player for us and we miss him and I hope he will come back as soon as possible,” Saint-Maximin added. “We know we need to play the next two games without him.

“We know even when all the players were there were a couple of games where we draw so we need to work on that to make things easier as well when Bruno comes back.”

But after being patient for his chance to return to the starting line-up, Saint-Maximin admitted he would feel ‘let down’ by head coach Eddie Howe if he were to lose his place just because key players such as Guimaraes and Isak are back in contention.

“When I'm on the pitch, I try to do everything to not lose the game,” he continued. “When I came back from the injury, the team was winning games so they have a lot of credit to just keep going without me.

"But if I’m a starting player and we win every game or we don’t lose, I don’t want to be [dropped] out just because an important player comes back. If that happened, I would maybe feel as though the manager had let me down.

“We see with Isak, he's tried to push and he's done very well with assists, goals and this can push the player in the starting 11 to give the best.