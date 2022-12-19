As Newcastle United prepare to return to competitive football against AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup, here is how Eddie Howe’s squad is shaping up
Newcastle host Bournemouth in the last-16 of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night (7:45pm kick-off). The match comes just days after The Magpies beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in a friendly match at St James’s Park which saw Howe leave out 16 first team players.
Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson are back at the club following the World Cup while Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope quickly got back involved as they started Saturday’s match. Ahead of Tuesday’s cup tie, Howe claimed he was managing ‘a couple’ of injuries in his squad as he hopes to help The Magpies progress to the quarter-finals of the competition against his former club.
Here is Newcastle’s ‘injury’ list ahead of the match...
1. Joelinton - hamstring
Joelinton was withdrawn in the second half against Al Hilal after netting a brace. The Brazilian went off feeling his hamstring. What Howe said: “Joelinton felt a tightness in his hamstring. I don’t think it’s a pull or anything. Fingers crossed, they’re not too bad.” Estimated return date: 20/12 - AFC Bournemouth (H)
Photo: George Wood
2. Allan Saint-Maximin - knock
Saint-Maximin played the full 90 minutes against Rayo Vallecano but looked in a bit of discomfort as he left the pitch. What Howe said: “There is a slight injury, we’ll see today when he comes in. After a game things can be sore.”
Estimated return date: 20/12 - AFC Bournemouth (H)
3. Karl Darlow - illness
The Newcastle goalkeeper missed the friendly match against Al Hilal due to illness. Back in training but Eddie Howe will have a decision to make as to whether he makes the bench. Estimated return date: 20/12 - AFC Bournemouth (H)
Photo: Gualter Fatia
4. Matt Ritchie - calf
Ritchie suffered a calf injury in training back in September and just fell short of returning before the World Cup break. What Howe said: “Matt has picked up a calf problem, we don’t know whether he’ll be back before the World Cup, but he’s doing well.” Estimated return date: 20/12 - AFC Bournemouth.
Photo: Stu Forster