Newcastle host Bournemouth in the last-16 of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night (7:45pm kick-off). The match comes just days after The Magpies beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in a friendly match at St James’s Park which saw Howe leave out 16 first team players.

Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson are back at the club following the World Cup while Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope quickly got back involved as they started Saturday’s match. Ahead of Tuesday’s cup tie, Howe claimed he was managing ‘a couple’ of injuries in his squad as he hopes to help The Magpies progress to the quarter-finals of the competition against his former club.