Newcastle United fan favourite Allan Saint-Maximin is set to be on the move again this summer after confirming his departure from Fenerbahce.

It’s been almost two years since Saint-Maximin left Newcastle United to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli on a permanent transfer worth around £22million.

The French winger scored four and assisted 10 goals in 30 appearances in his first season in the Saudi Pro League as Al-Ahli finished third. But after admitting the campaign ‘wasn’t easy’, Saint-Maximin joined Turkish giants Fenerbahce on loan for the 2024-25 campaign.

It was an up-and-down campaign for Saint-Maximin as he fell out of favour under manager Jose Mourinho, which led to a public spat between the pair. He was heavily linked with a move to eventual Serie A champions Napoli in January but a deal was unable to be finalised.

Saint-Maximin contributed four goals and five assists in 31 appearances for Fenerbahce, scoring on his final match for the club before his season was cut short due to injury.

Allan Saint-Maximin confirms Fenerbahce departure

On social media, Saint-Maximin posted a video of his Fenerbahce highlights along with the caption: “Can’t thank you enough for all the love and support throughout the year 💛💙

“It was a beautiful but difficult experience, with issues outside football but everything is well now thank god. I gave my best on the pitch despite these complications and I am grateful for the continuous love and support you gave me everyday.

“Fener will always have a special place in my heart, thank you to everyone and wish you the best 🤝.”

What next for Allan Saint-Maximin

Saint-Maximin will now return to Al Ahli though it’s unclear whether he will remain at the Saudi club or be on the move once again. Given the interest in him in the January transfer window, a summer exit looks likely as he looks to remain in Europe.

Even two years after leaving Newcastle, the 28-year-old still regularly shows his support for the club on social media.

Following Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win in March, Saint-Maximin - who was part of the club’s runners-up squad in 2023 - called Alexander Isak a ‘legend’ and commented ‘my bro’ to Bruno Guimaraes along with a ‘happy tears’ and ‘hand heart’ emoji following the Wembley win.

Saint-Maximin’s pace, dribbling ability and unpredictable play-style quickly made him a fan favourite at Newcastle following his move from Nice in 2019. The Frenchman maverick was often the bright spark during some dark times in the Premier League prior to the club’s 2021 takeover.

He went on to make 124 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals and is still fondly remembered by Newcastle supporters.

