The French winger scored in Newcastle’s 3-2 friendly win at Gateshead on Saturday amid speculation over his future at the club. Following the end of the 2022-23 season, Saint-Maximin admitted his career had reached a ‘turning point’ suggesting at a potential summer departure.

The 26-year-old has been subject to interest from the Saudi Pro League as well as Serie A clubs AC Milan and Atalanta. And with Newcastle’s squad set to fly for the Premier League Summer Series following the match at Ibrox, Saint-Maximin hasn’t travelled in order to thrash out a transfer agreement.

The Magpies have reportedly received contact from Saudi Pro League representatives, according to Mail Online with his future set to be determined in the coming days. But with no transfer agreement currently in place, Saint-Maximin could still rejoin the Newcastle squad if there is no progress.

Al Ahli, who are 75% owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, are understood to be Saint-Maximin’s potential next destination with Newcastle looking for £40million.

Speculation regarding Saint-Maximin’s future at Newcastle has been further fuelled by the club’s growing interest in Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes. It is understood that United would have to sell the Frenchman in order to suitably fund a move for the one-time England international.

And with Saint-Maximin’s exit now drawing closer, Newcastle are pushing ahead with a deal for Barnes which is likely to cost around £40million. The Gazette understands Barnes has ‘accepted’ Newcastle as his next destination this summer and has been looking at properties in the area.

On Saturday, United head coach Eddie Howe reaffirmed his desire to keep Saint-Maximin at the club.

“Definitely,” he said when asked if he wanted to keep the 26-year-old. “I love Allan, I’ve said that many times.