Allan Saint-Maximin pays extraordinary tribute to 'gentle' Steve Bruce following his Newcastle United exit

Allan Saint-Maximin has paid tribute to Steve Bruce after he left Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 1:06 pm

Bruce today left the club by “mutual consent” after a winless start to the season.

Allan Saint-Maximin tweeted: “You are, without a doubt, one of the most gentle people that I have ever met in the world of football.

"You have been a man of your word, a caring man and a fair man who never hesitated to protect us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"I will never forget how you treated me, for that I will be forever grateful.”

Steve Bruce embraces Allan Saint-Maximin last season.
Allan Saint-MaximinSteve Bruce