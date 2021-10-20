Allan Saint-Maximin pays extraordinary tribute to 'gentle' Steve Bruce following his Newcastle United exit
Allan Saint-Maximin has paid tribute to Steve Bruce after he left Newcastle United.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 1:06 pm
Bruce today left the club by “mutual consent” after a winless start to the season.
Allan Saint-Maximin tweeted: “You are, without a doubt, one of the most gentle people that I have ever met in the world of football.
"You have been a man of your word, a caring man and a fair man who never hesitated to protect us.
"I will never forget how you treated me, for that I will be forever grateful.”